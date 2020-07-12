Sunday, Jul 12, 2020 | Last Update : 03:22 PM IST

  Hong Kongers pour in to vote in unofficial election held by pro-democracy camp
World, Asia

Hong Kongers pour in to vote in unofficial election held by pro-democracy camp

AP
Published : Jul 12, 2020, 2:07 pm IST
Updated : Jul 12, 2020, 2:09 pm IST

The pro-democracy elections were held despite government warnings that it may be in breach of new security law imposed by China

People queue up to vote in Hong Kong Saturday, July 11, 2020, in an unofficial “primary” for pro-democracy candidates ahead of legislative elections in September. (AP)
 People queue up to vote in Hong Kong Saturday, July 11, 2020, in an unofficial “primary” for pro-democracy candidates ahead of legislative elections in September. (AP)

Hong Kong: Hundreds of thousands of Hong Kongers turned up over the weekend to vote in an unofficial two-day primary election held by the city’s pro-democracy camp as it gears up to field candidates for an upcoming legislative poll.

The exercise is being held two weeks after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the semi-autonomous territory in a move widely seen as chipping away at the “one country, two systems” framework under which Britain handed Hong Kong over to China in 1997. It was passed in response to last year’s massive protests calling for greater democracy and more police accountability.

Throngs of people lined up at polling booths in the summer heat to cast their vote despite a warning by Hong Kong’s constitutional affairs minister, Eric Tsang last week that the primaries could be in breach of the new national security law, because it outlaws interference and disruption of duties by the local government.

Organizers have dismissed the comments, saying they just want to hold the government accountable by gaining a majority in the legislature.

The legislation prohibits what Beijing views as secessionist, subversive or terrorist activities or as foreign intervention in Hong Kong affairs. Under the law, police now have sweeping powers to conduct searches without warrants and order internet service providers and platforms to remove messages deemed to be in violation of the legislation.

On Friday, police raided the office of the Public Opinion Research Institute, a co-organizer of the primary elections. The computer system was suspected of being hacked, causing a data leak, police said in a statement, and an investigation is ongoing.

Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp, which includes multiple parties, is attempting to join forces and use the primaries as a guide to field the best candidates in the official legislative election in September. Its goal is to win a majority in the legislature, which is typically skewed toward the pro-Beijing camp.

To hold the primary elections, pro-democracy activists had raised money via crowd funding. They pledged to veto the government’s budget if they clinch a majority in the legislature. Under the Basic Law, under which Hong Kong is governed, city leader Carrie Lam must resign if an important bill such as the budget is vetoed twice.

On Saturday alone, nearly 230,000 people voted at polling booths set up across the city, exceeding organizers’ estimates of a 170,000 turnout over the weekend.

Tags: hong kong protests, national security law, hong kong security law, pro-democracy election, unofficial election

Latest From World

Participants wave British and U.S. flags during a rally demanding electoral democracy and call for boycott of the Chinese Communist Party and all businesses seen to support it in Hong Kong. (AP)

UK and China fight over Hong Kong security law

Covid-19 patients are being treated with oxygen at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa. (AP)

Austria wants EU coronavirus fund to go to 'poorest of the poor'

Protesters clash with riot police on the steps of the Serbian parliament during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia. (AP)

Fifth night of protests in front of Serbian parliament

A Pakistan International Airlines passenger jet is parked on the tarmac at a military base in Makassar, Indonesia. (AP)

US bans Pakistan International Airlines flights over pilot certification

