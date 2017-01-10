The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 10, 2017 | Last Update : 08:45 PM IST

World, Asia

Afghanistan: At least 21 killed, 45 wounded in twin blasts near Parliament

AGENCIES
Published : Jan 10, 2017, 7:17 pm IST
Updated : Jan 10, 2017, 7:21 pm IST

The target of the blasts was probably an area that includes government and lawmakers' offices, spokesman for the Interior Ministry said.

A member of the Afghan security forces stands guard near the site of two blasts in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo: AP)
 A member of the Afghan security forces stands guard near the site of two blasts in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo: AP)

Kabul: At least 21 people were killed and 45 wounded in twin bombings near the Afghan parliament in Kabul on Tuesday, a security official said.

"The blasts left 21 people dead and 45 others wounded, most of them civilians including parliament employees," the official said, requesting anonymously.

The target of the blasts was probably an area that includes government and lawmakers' offices, according to Sediq Sediqqi, spokesman for the Interior Ministry. The first explosion, carried out by a suicide bomber, was quickly followed by a second, caused by car bomb parked near the same site, he said.

Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the Kabul attacks.

Earlier in the day, a suicide bomber on foot struck in southern Helmand province, killing at least seven people, said General Agha Noor Kemtoz, the provincial police chief. The target of the attack was a guesthouse used by a provincial intelligence official in Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand, said Kemtoz.

Those killed include civilian and military personnel, and six others were wounded in the attack, Kemtoz added. A car full of explosives was found nearby.

No one claimed responsibility for the Helmand attack but the Taliban frequently use suicide attacks or roadside bombs to target government officials and Afghan security forces across the country.

Tags: parliament blast, taliban, intelligence, explosion
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol, Kabul

MOST POPULAR

1

US man gets 22 years in jail for stealing TV remote!

2

Turkey renames street after assassinated Russian ambassador

3

Google Pixel review: The best slice of Nougat one can have

4

Birth of three calves by frozen embryos in Chhattisgarh

5

Porn was blocked in Asia due to this trivial mistake

more

Editors' Picks

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Japanese youth dress up in traditional attire for 'Coming of Age' ceremony

What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Trousers go down for 'No Pants Subway Ride' globally

Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Photoshop battle over Sanders bringing Trump tweet printout

The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen wonderland lit up at Harbin ice festival

Dutch artist HuskMitBNavn makes 3 dimensional drawings out of everyday situations in life on paper. The writer sketches situations by using art and drawing to show it. (Photo: Instagram/@huskmitnavn1)

Artist brings cartoons to life with 3D drawings

A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Photoshop battle over produce worker admiring his work

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham