Afghanistan: At least 21 killed, 45 wounded in twin blasts near Parliament

The target of the blasts was probably an area that includes government and lawmakers' offices, spokesman for the Interior Ministry said.

A member of the Afghan security forces stands guard near the site of two blasts in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo: AP)

Kabul: At least 21 people were killed and 45 wounded in twin bombings near the Afghan parliament in Kabul on Tuesday, a security official said.

"The blasts left 21 people dead and 45 others wounded, most of them civilians including parliament employees," the official said, requesting anonymously.

The target of the blasts was probably an area that includes government and lawmakers' offices, according to Sediq Sediqqi, spokesman for the Interior Ministry. The first explosion, carried out by a suicide bomber, was quickly followed by a second, caused by car bomb parked near the same site, he said.

Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the Kabul attacks.

Earlier in the day, a suicide bomber on foot struck in southern Helmand province, killing at least seven people, said General Agha Noor Kemtoz, the provincial police chief. The target of the attack was a guesthouse used by a provincial intelligence official in Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand, said Kemtoz.

Those killed include civilian and military personnel, and six others were wounded in the attack, Kemtoz added. A car full of explosives was found nearby.

No one claimed responsibility for the Helmand attack but the Taliban frequently use suicide attacks or roadside bombs to target government officials and Afghan security forces across the country.