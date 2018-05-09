The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, May 09, 2018

World, Asia

Series of huge explosions, gunshots reported in Kabul

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 9, 2018, 1:52 pm IST
Updated : May 9, 2018, 1:53 pm IST

A series of huge explosions rock Kabul followed by gunshots, news agency AFP reported.

The series of explosions are the latest attacks on the Afghan capital. (Representational Image)
  The series of explosions are the latest attacks on the Afghan capital. (Representational Image)

KabulThree blasts hit the Afghan capital of Kabul in rapid succession on Wednesday, police and interior ministry officials said.

News agency Reuters reported police saying that they are rushing to the site of one blast, near a police station in the heart of the city, and casualties were feared.

According to news agency AFP the blasts were followed by gunshots.

The first blast occurred in Dasht-e-Barchi area in Kabul’s PD13 which was followed by gunfire. It happened close to the PD13 police headquarters building.

Second explosion happened in Shahr-e-Naw area, in Kabul's PD10 area, reports said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incidents.

More details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: kabul explosion, gunshot
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol, Kabul

