Gunmen storm Kabul TV station, throw grenades in ongoing attack

‘I saw three attackers on security cameras entering the TV station building,’ an employee said.

Afghan security personnel take position near the Shamshad TV station after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)

Kabul: Gunmen stormed a television station in Kabul on Tuesday and many staff were still in the building, an employee told AFP, describing the attack as ongoing.

"I saw three attackers on security cameras entering the TV station building. They first shot the guard and then entered the building. They started throwing grenades and firing," said Shamshad TV reporter Faisal Zaland, who escaped through a back door.

Shamshad TV, a Pashto language station that broadcasts nationwide, was transmitting a holding image instead of its normal programming.

Zaland said that security forces were in the area of the Shamshad compound in the Afghan capital "trying to bring down the attackers".

"Many of my colleagues are still in the building," he added.

According to reports, Afghanistan's Shamshad TV has gone off air after the attack. Casualties are feared. Ambulances and security forces are at the spot.