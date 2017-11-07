The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 07, 2017 | Last Update : 04:39 PM IST

World, Asia

At least 2 killed in ISIS-claimed attack on Kabul TV station, several injured

AFP
Published : Nov 7, 2017, 3:43 pm IST
Updated : Nov 7, 2017, 3:44 pm IST

The station reported that one attacker blew himself up at the gate. Another attacker went inside and shot at staff.

Afghan policemen keep vigil outside Shamshad TV which was attacked by gunmen in Kabul. (Photo: AFP)
 Afghan policemen keep vigil outside Shamshad TV which was attacked by gunmen in Kabul. (Photo: AFP)

Kabul: Gunmen disguised as policemen stormed a television station in Kabul on Tuesday, killing at least two people and wounding several others in the latest deadly attack on Afghan journalists.

The assault, claimed by the Islamic State group, lasted about three hours before Afghan special forces overpowered the attackers armed with guns and grenades and freed staff trapped inside the building.

"The attack has ended. According to the commander of the special forces all the staff who were inside the building have been rescued," Shamshad TV announced as it went back on the air in an act of defiance just moments later.

"This is an attack on freedom of media but they cannot silence us," Shamshad news director Abid Ehsas told rival TOLO News at a hospital in the Afghan capital where some of his wounded colleagues are being treated.

The station reported that one attacker blew himself up at the gate. Another attacker went inside and shot at staff before going up to the roof to fire on security forces.

Special forces troops had blasted their way through a wall of the compound to enter the premises of the Pashto-language broadcaster.

"I was in my office when gunmen wearing police uniforms attacked the building," Ehsas said.

"They killed one of our guards and entered the building and started firing. Most of us were able to flee but some were wounded and some jumped out of the windows."

He said the station had not received any threats before the attack.

Gunshots could be heard inside the building every few minutes during the assault as more and more security forces and emergency services swarmed the area.

At least one employee said he had seen three attackers entering the building on security cameras.

"They first shot the guard and then entered the building. They started throwing grenades and firing," Shamshad TV reporter Faisal Zaland, who escaped through a back door, told AFP.

Interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish said two guards had been killed and five people wounded -- a Shamshad employee and four firefighters. 

Taliban not involved
Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement released by their Amaq propaganda agency. The Taliban had earlier released a Twitter statement denying involvement. 

Pashto is one of the official languages in Afghanistan and is spoken mainly in the south where the Taliban have a large presence.

Kabul has been rocked by a series of deadly attacks in recent weeks as the Taliban and Islamic State step up offensives against security installations and mosques.

The attack spotlighted the dangers faced by media workers in Afghanistan as security worsens. Violence against Afghan journalists surged in the first half of 2017, a media watchdog said in July.

Last year the country suffered its deadliest year on record for journalists, according to the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee, with at least 13 media workers killed -- 10 by the Taliban. That made it the second most dangerous place for reporters in the world after Syria.

In January last year seven employees of popular TV channel TOLO, which is often critical of the insurgents, were killed in a Taliban suicide bombing in Kabul in what the militant group said was revenge for "spreading propaganda" against them.

It was the first major attack on an Afghan media organisation since the Taliban were ousted from power in 2001.

Security in Kabul has been ramped up since a May 31 truck bomb exploded on the edge of the so-called "Green Zone", killing around 150 people and wounding 400 others.

That attack also caused extensive damage to 1TV, a private news channel near the bombing site. It also managed to resume operations within a few hours.

Special truck scanners, barriers and permanent and mobile checkpoints have been rolled out across the city since the May bombing.

But a suicide bomber struck again in Kabul's heavily fortified diplomatic quarter last week, killing at least five people.

Tags: kabul tv station, kabul attack, shamshad tv
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol, Kabul

MOST POPULAR

1

Google Apple fight for tough spot in best smartphone category

2

Meryl Streep clarifies comments about Dustin Hoffman groping her in resurfaced interview

3

Art can scare away ghosts of depression, shows study

4

Nutella secretly changes recipe, fans are not happy

5

Russian hacking story takes new turn: Trump was hacked 2 yrs before presidency

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Tattoos have helped survivors, most of who say that even two years after the attack they still feels stuck and the tattoos are the only way to create something beautiful out of all that horror. (Photo: AFP)

Survivors of Bataclan tragedy celebrate their pain and defiance through tattoos

This event is part of the festival of lights in Northern Thailand to show respect to Buddha. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend the Yee Peng festival in Thailand

Tens of thousands of Cambodian spectators flocked to the riverfront in the capital Phnom Penh on November 2 to watch the boat races as the country celebrates the annual water festival. (Photo: AFP)

Cambodian participants row their dragon boats during the annual water festival

Revellers stream into cemeteries across the country, in a two-day celebration, to honour Baron Samedi, the guardian of the dead and ruler of the graveyard, and the rest of the Gede spirits which represent death and fertility. (Photo: AP)

Haitians honour the dead with sacred rituals

From Rocky S, Ken Ferns and others to a grand finale with Vikram Phadnavis, cutting edge fashion ruled the ramp at IBFW.

IBFW sees model scorch the ramp in glamorous creations

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is an annual Taoist celebration held from the first day to the ninth day of the lunar month. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate centuries-old Nine Emperor Gods festival in Malaysia

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham