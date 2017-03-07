The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 07, 2017 | Last Update : 07:54 PM IST

World, Asia

North Korea warns of 'actual war' after firing ballistic missiles, US hits back

REUTERS
Published : Mar 7, 2017, 6:27 pm IST
Updated : Mar 7, 2017, 6:28 pm IST

Robert Wood, U.S. Disarmament Ambassador, condemned North Korea's tests as its latest violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. (Photo: File)
 North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. (Photo: File)

Seoul (South Korea): North Korea faced a chorus of condemnation on Tuesday for its latest ballistic missile tests but declared that ongoing joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises were aimed at conducting a "pre-emptive nuclear attack" against Pyongyang.

Ju Yong Choi, a North Korean diplomat, told the U.N.-sponsored Conference on Disarmament in Geneva that the annual drills were "a major cause of escalation of tension that might turn into actual war" on the divided Korean peninsula.

"The ongoing joint military exercise is carried out with massive mobilisation of troops, unprecedented in size, and various types of U.S. strategic forces including nuclear carriers, nuclear strategic bombers and Stealth fighters," Ju told the 61-member forum.

"It will certainly jeopardise peace and stability in the region and drive the situation in the Korean peninsula to the brink of nuclear war," he said.

During the stormy 90-minute session, envoys from more than a dozen countries, including North Korea's main ally China, as well as Britain, France, Russia and the United States, condemned North Korea's test-firing of four ballistic missiles on Monday.

Robert Wood, U.S. Disarmament Ambassador, condemned North Korea's tests as its latest violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions. Pyongyang's weapons programme represented a "clear threat to the national security of every country of the region", he said.

The United States had an "iron-clad commitment to defend its allies" and the joint military exercises carried out with Seoul for more than 40 years were "transparent and defence-oriented".

Referring to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Wood said: "It should be very clear to the DPRK that it is a pariah, it is an outlier, it is in violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions, and that the countries represented in this room are not going to stand by and just let the DPRK violate international law."

Tags: north korea, ballistic missiles, kim jong un, south korea

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

The countries where most men exaggerate penis size

2

Govt planning to use LNG as transportation fuel: Dharmendra Pradhan

3

Nubia ready to launch a photographer’s smartphone

4

New species of microbes found breeding on mobile phones

5

Mocked by Shobhaa De, obese MP cop feels 'light' post-op

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Donald Trump's Counselor Kellyanne Conway became quite popular recently after she was seen sitting in an odd manner at a recent meeting at the Oval office and redditors had a lot of fun. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Kellyanne Conway's pose makes the Reddit go crazy

The Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has celebrated LGBTQ rights for the past 38 years (Photo: AP)

Lesbian and Gay Mardi Gras paints Sydney in shades of diversity

Banksy's art opens in hotel with the worst view

Delhi-based Indian designer Manish Arora showcases his ready-to-wear winter colllection at the Paris Fashion Week inspired by cosmic love. (Photo: AP)

Manish Arora showcases 'Cosmic Love' at Paris Fashion Week

A young couple with a baby on their hands made the best use of leftover cardboard boxes after moving from Melbourne to Sydney, Australia, by recreating their favourite film scenes using a bit of their creativity. (Photo: Twitter/ @our_boxoffice)

Couple and son recreate famous pop culture scenes using cardboard boxes

Haitian natives walk down the streets to celebrate with drama, song and dance. (Photo: AP)

Haitians liven up last day of Carnival celebrations

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham