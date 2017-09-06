The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 06, 2017 | Last Update : 11:06 AM IST

World, Asia

Myanmar visit: Modi meets Suu Kyi, may discuss Rohingya refugee crisis

PTI
Published : Sep 6, 2017, 10:54 am IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2017, 10:55 am IST

Modi is expected to raise the issue of the exodus of the ethnic Rohingyas into neighbouring countries.

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, left, offers a toast to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a dinner in honour of Modi at the Presidential palace in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. (Photo: AP)
 Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, left, offers a toast to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a dinner in honour of Modi at the Presidential palace in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. (Photo: AP)

Nay Pyi Taw: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and the two leaders are expected to discuss wide-ranging topics.

"Meeting a valued friend. PM @narendramodi with the State Councillor Aung San Suu Kyi," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The Prime Minister's visit to Myanmar comes amid a spike in ethnic violence with Rohingya Muslims in the Rakhine state.

Read: 125,000 Rohingya refugees flee Bangladesh; Suu Kyi under pressure

He is expected to raise the issue of the exodus of the ethnic Rohingyas into neighbouring countries.

The Indian government is also concerned about Rohingya immigrants in the country, and has been considering to deport them. Around 40,000 Rohingyas are said to be staying illegally in India.

India and Myanmar were also looking at strengthening existing cooperation in areas of security and counter-terrorism, trade and investment, infrastructure and energy, and culture, Modi had said ahead of his visit.

Modi arrived Myanmar on the second leg of his two-nation trip during which he travelled to southeastern Chinese city Xiamen where he attended the annual BRICS summit and held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other world leaders.

This is Modi's first bilateral visit to Myanmar. He had visited the country in 2014 to attend the ASEAN-India Summit.

The Myanmarese president and Suu Kyi had visited India in 2016.

Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and shares a 1,640-km-long border with a number of northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.

Tags: narendra modi, aung san suu kyi, rohingya muslims, refugee crisis
Location: Myanmar, Rakhine

MOST POPULAR

1

Facebook takes the next step to monetize WhatsApp: report

2

Kangana-Hrithik battle: Singer Sona Mohapatra openly criticises actress

3

This robot fish tank cleaner records your fishes at 1080p

4

All India Chess Federation adopts Khadi as uniforms for international meets

5

Albert Einstein's letter about Adolf Hitler sells for £25,000 at auction

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham