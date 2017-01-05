The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 05, 2017 | Last Update : 02:00 PM IST

World, Asia

India's broke UN limits with Agni long-range missiles:Chinese media

PTI
Published : Jan 5, 2017, 1:12 pm IST
Updated : Jan 5, 2017, 1:13 pm IST

Agni-5, a 5,000-km range ICBM, is regarded as a missile targeted at China as it can reach almost all parts of the Chinese mainland.

Agni-5, a 5,000-km range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is widely regarded as a strategic missile targeted at China. (Photo: PTI)
 Agni-5, a 5,000-km range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is widely regarded as a strategic missile targeted at China. (Photo: PTI)

Beijing: India has "broken" UN limits on nuclear arms and long-range missiles and Pakistan should also be accorded the same "privilege", state-run Chinese media said on Thursday as it criticised New Delhi for carrying out Agni-4 and 5 missile tests whose range covers the Chinese mainland.

"India has broken the UN's limits on its development of nuclear weapons and long-range ballistic missile," the ruling Communist Party-run tabloid Global Times said in its editorial.

"The US and some Western countries have also bent the rules on its nuclear plans. New Delhi is no longer satisfied with its nuclear capability and is seeking intercontinental ballistic missiles that can target anywhere in the world and then it can land on an equal footing with the UN Security Council's five permanent members," it said.

"India is 'promising' in vying for permanent membership on the UN Security Council as it is the sole candidate who has both nuclear capability and economic potential," it said.

"China should realise that Beijing wouldn't hold back India's development of long-range ballistic missiles," it said apparently highlighting China's limitations in restricting India developing a nuclear and missile deterrence against Chinese military power.

Agni-5, a 5,000-km range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), is widely regarded as a strategic missile targeted at China as it can reach almost all parts of the Chinese mainland.

The editorial said that "Chinese don't feel India's development has posed any big threat to it".

The daily known for its sabre-rattling rhetoric said, "India wouldn't be considered as China's main rival in the long run" due to vast disparity of in power between the two countries.

But at the same time, it suggested that the "best choice for Beijing and New Delhi is to build rapport".

However, while accusing India of violating limits imposed by UN on nuclear and long-range missile development, "if the Western countries accept India as a nuclear country and are indifferent to the nuclear race between India and Pakistan, China will not stand out and stick rigidly to those nuclear rules as necessary", it said.

"At this time, Pakistan should have those privileges in nuclear development that India has," it said, indicating that China which shared an all-weather ties with Islamabad will back it if it develops long-range missiles.

"In general, it is not difficult for India to produce intercontinental ballistic missiles which can cover the whole world. If the UN Security Council has no objection over this, let it be. The range of Pakistan's nuclear missiles will also see an increase. If the world can adapt to these, China should too," it said.

The references to violation of UN rules by the daily were significant as the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying while reacting to India's Agni-5 missile test said on December 27 that "on whether India can develop this ballistic missile that can carry nuclear weapons, I think relevant resolutions of the UNSC have clear rules".

Tags: intercontinental ballistic missile, united nations, security council
Location: China, Peking, Peking

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: SRK back to his romantic best with Zaalima from Raees

2

MP farmers receive Rs 2000 notes without Mahatma Gandhi's image

3

Twitter loses it over Trump styled rooster statue in China

4

Pietersen reveals why he uses rhino-stickers on his bat

5

SP MLA bodyguard's a/c credited with almost Rs 100 cr

more

Editors' Picks

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

TMC MP held: Mamata challenges Modi to arrest her

A breath of fresh air among all the negativity (Photo: Facebook)

Meghalaya CM sings Beatles classic 'All my loving' with Oppn leader

File photo of UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Peace? Akhilesh visits dad Mulayam's home after phone chat

The government on Monday clarified that customers have the right to say no to the service charge if they are not happy with the dining experience.(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Diners can now decide if they want to pay service charge, says govt

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Drunk men molest women in front of cops on New Year

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor were seen dancing, singing and enjoying the gags on Kapil Sharma's show on Wednesday.

Shraddha-Aditya have a ball promoting OK Jaanu on comedy show

Maharashta Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and several other celebrities were seen at the launch of the second season of Aamir Khan's Satyamev Jayate Water Cup. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir launches Satyamev Jayate Water Cup along with Maha CM

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and several other celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Deepika, other stars look classy at the airport

Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Sooraj Pancholi, Sanjay Dutt were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars step out in their stylish best

Bollywood stars like Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs get spotted as they step out

Bollywood celebrities had a gala time traveling like true stars, bringing in Christmas eve.(Photo :Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Salman, Bipasha, Raveena bring in Christmas eve Bollywood style

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham