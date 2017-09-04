South Korea: 50-yr-old woman chops off husband’s penis, flush it down the toilet

An arrest warrant has been issued against Kim and police said they would investigate the motive of the attack.

Seoul: A 50-year-old woman chopped off her husband’s penis in his sleep for not giving her attention and spending too much time playing Golf, a Daily Mail report said.

Kim, a resident of Yeosu in South Korea, flushed down the husband’s manhood in toilet, according to the report. She also accused her husband of domestic abuse. She said her husband never took care of her and left no money for her.

The neighbours heard the 54-year-old victim of groaning in pain. A neighbour found the man lying in a pool of blood on the floor, writhing in pain, when he went to his home to enquire about the screaming.

Authorities said the man, who has been admitted to a city hospital, is doing alright.

An arrest warrant has been issued against Kim and police said they would investigate the motive of the attack.