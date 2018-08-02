The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Aug 02, 2018 | Last Update : 02:53 PM IST

World, Asia

Indian among 3 foreigners abducted, killed in Kabul: Police

REUTERS
Published : Aug 2, 2018, 2:13 pm IST
Updated : Aug 2, 2018, 2:24 pm IST

All three were foreign nationals working for food and catering services company, Sodexo, in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

An Indian, a Malaysian and a Macedonian citizen were abducted and killed. We have found their bodies," Hashmat Stanekzai, spokesman for Kabul's police chief said.
 An Indian, a Malaysian and a Macedonian citizen were abducted and killed. We have found their bodies,” Hashmat Stanekzai, spokesman for Kabul’s police chief said. (Representational image/AP)

Kabul: Militants abducted and killed three foreign nationals working for an international food company in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Thursday, security officials and a diplomat said.

A senior diplomat in Kabul said the three worked for the world’s second-largest food and catering services company, Sodexo.

“An Indian, a Malaysian and a Macedonian citizen were abducted and killed. We have found their bodies,” Hashmat Stanekzai, spokesman for Kabul’s police chief, told Reuters.

An Afghan security official said they found identity cards next to the bodies and were seeking confirmation from the company.

Officials at Sodexo in Afghanistan were not immediately available for comment.

