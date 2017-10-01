The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Oct 01, 2017 | Last Update : 02:42 PM IST

World, Asia

Kabul: 22 Pak, ISIS terrorists killed in joint military operation by Afghan, US forces

ANI
Published : Oct 1, 2017, 12:08 pm IST
Updated : Oct 1, 2017, 12:09 pm IST

7 Pak and 15 ISIS terrorists were killed in a joint operation carried out by the Afghan the US forces.

(Photo: AFP/Representational)
 (Photo: AFP/Representational)

Kabul (Afghanistan): At least twenty-two terrorists belonging to Pakistan and ISIS have been killed in a joint military operation conducted in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The terrorists were killed in Nazian and lalpur districts, the Tolo News quoted the provincial government media office as saying.

Seven Pakistani terrorists were killed late on Friday after an operation was carried out by the Afghan Special Forces in Bila area of Lalpur district, while fifteen ISIS terrorists were killed in an airstrike conducted by the United States forces in Spinzhai area of Nazian district, the provincial government said in a statement.

Two hideouts of the ISIS group were also destroyed in the airstrike.

However, no group has commented on the incident so far.

Earlier this week, at least five terrorists of ISIS group were killed in an airstrike carried out by the US forces in the province.

The airstrike was carried out in the Haska Mina district.

The Afghan security forces had also arrested two ISIS terrorists during an operation in Chaparhar district.

Anti-ISIS as well as anti-Taliban operations are underway to eliminate the presence of terrorists in Nangarhar province and the US forces are providing airstrikes support to the Afghan forces during the operations. 

Tags: pakistani terrorists, isis, afghan special forces, us forces
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol, Kabul

