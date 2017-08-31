The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 31, 2017 | Last Update : 04:12 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  VIrat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have not given any chance for Sri Lanka to create a breakthrough. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Sri Lanka vs India, 4th ODI:Kohli, Rohit take visitors forward
 
World, Americas

Hurricane Harvey: Explosions reported at 2 flooded chemical plant in Texas

AFP
Published : Aug 31, 2017, 3:52 pm IST
Updated : Aug 31, 2017, 3:52 pm IST

In its statement, the company said: 'unprecedented flooding overwhelmed our primary power and two sources of emergency backup power.'

Crosby lies about 25 miles northeast of Houston, which is badly affected by Hurricane Harvey (Photo: AP)
 Crosby lies about 25 miles northeast of Houston, which is badly affected by Hurricane Harvey (Photo: AP)

Houston: Local emergency officials on Thursday reported two explosions at a flooded chemical plant in the Texas town of Crosby, its operators Arkema Inc said.

"At approximately 2 am CDT (0700 GMT), we were notified by the Harris County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) of two explosions and black smoke coming from the Arkema Inc plant in Crosby, Texas," the company statement said.

As a precautionary measure, officials had already ordered the evacuation of an area within 1.5 miles (three kilometers) of the organic peroxides plant, which operators had said was at risk of exploding due to a "critical issue" triggered by monster storm Harvey's torrential rains.

The facility had been evacuated following a dangerous loss of on-site refrigeration.

In its statement, the company said: "unprecedented flooding overwhelmed our primary power and two sources of emergency backup power."

The facility manufactures compounds with a broad array of commercial uses including plastics, pharmaceuticals and construction materials but which can combust if not cooled to the proper temperatures.

"Organic peroxides are extremely flammable and, as agreed with public officials, the best course of action is to let the fire burn itself out," Arkema said.

"We want local residents to be aware that product is stored in multiple locations on the site, and a threat of additional explosion remains. Please do not return to the area within the evacuation zone until local emergency response authorities announce it is safe to do so."

Crosby lies about 25 miles northeast of Houston.

Tags: hurricane harvey, harvey floods, chemical plant, arkema inc
Location: United States, Texas, Houston

MOST POPULAR

1

On Princess Diana's 20th death anniversary, a look back on her last day

2

Largest asteroid in a century to whiz by Sept 1

3

I used to cry all night, faced mental, emotional trauma: Kangana on controversy with Hrithik

4

PSLV-C39 carrying IRNSS-1H navigation satellite to launch today

5

Improve eyesight naturally with these simple tips

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham