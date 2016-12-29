Thursday, Dec 29, 2016 | Last Update : 02:39 PM IST

World, Americas

US mother posts suicide note on Facebook before killing self, son

AP
Published : Dec 29, 2016, 2:36 pm IST
Updated : Dec 29, 2016, 2:36 pm IST

The post said Shermeyer felt she had been slowly dying inside and that the only thing she had to live for was the boy.

In her Facebook post, Sheri Shermeyer told her husband that he didn't deserve to have a son. (Photo: Facebook)
 In her Facebook post, Sheri Shermeyer told her husband that he didn't deserve to have a son. (Photo: Facebook)

Glen Rock: Authorities in Pennsylvania believe a woman posted a lengthy suicide note on Facebook, telling her husband "you don't deserve to have a son, to have a legacy," shortly before suffocating her one-year-old and fatally shooting herself.

State police said they found the bodies of Sheri Shermeyer, 40, and her son, John, inside their home on Monday afternoon after being alerted by a friend who saw the Facebook post.

The York County coroner said it's believed Shermeyer composed the 600-word note about two hours before police found the bodies in Glen Rock, about 80 miles west of Philadelphia. Police called the deaths an apparent murder-suicide pending autopsies on Wednesday.

The post said Shermeyer felt she had been slowly dying inside and that the only thing she had to live for was the boy.

"And even now, all I can think about is leaving this world," the note said.

Directing her anger at her husband, she writes: "You don't deserve to have a son, to have a legacy. Why should you have your name carried on?"

People replying to the post expressed concern and then talked of notifying police.

Her husband did not appear to be on Facebook or have a listed phone number.

Coroner Pam Gay said state police showed the post to her office.

Shermeyer's page describes her as a stay-at-home mother, originally from Anderson Creek, North Carolina.

Tags: murder-suicide, woman kills son, crime, murder
Location: United States, Pennsylvania

MOST POPULAR

1

Lie-detecting security kiosks soon to secure airports

2

This year to last a second longer!

3

Resolve to be less spontaneous for better sex in 2017

4

Honey-making business gives a sense of pride to Afghan women

5

Check out: 10 most anticipated films of 2017

more

Editors' Picks

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan was targeted for ‘not wearing hijab’. (Photo: Mohammed Shami / Facebook)

Shami's father not pleased as cricketer's wife trolled

Irfan Pathan recently became father of a baby boy after his wife Safa Baig delivered couple’s first child. (Photo: AFP)

Fan tells Irfan Pathan not to name his son Dawood or Yakub

The woman was lynched to death by an irate mob after she failed detonating her vest. (Photo: Facebook/Idris Ali Father)

Nigeria: Mob lynches suicide bomber after she fails to detonate bomb

Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo: PTI/File)

Major humiliation for BJP: UP mayor refers to Vajpayee as 'deceased' leader

R Ashwin, who was conferred the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year Award, has been under the scanner for failing to thank MS Dhoni. (Photo: Twitter/ PTI)

R Ashwin hits back after MS Dhoni snub

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars like Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs get spotted as they step out

Bollywood celebrities had a gala time traveling like true stars, bringing in Christmas eve.(Photo :Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Salman, Bipasha, Raveena bring in Christmas eve Bollywood style

The Censor Board was too generous with numeorus films as far as suggesting cuts were concerned.

Yearender 2016: Was the Censor Board overactive this year?

Numerous celebrities were seen at a Christmas bash thrown by Farah Ali Khan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Farah Ali Khan's Christmas bash

Numerous Bollywood stars were present at the launch of Esha Amin's new label on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town ladies come out in their fashionable best

Bollywood celebrities were snapped outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth, Zareen, Gautam step out for dinner

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham