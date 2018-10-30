The Asian Age | News

Another suspicious package for CNN intercepted at post office

The package was intercepted three days after a man was arrested for sending a wave of parcel bombs to prominent Democrats.

There is no danger to the channel's headquarters, CNN President Jeff Zucker said in a statement posted on Twitter. (Representational Image)
Washington: Another suspicious package addressed to US media outlet CNN was intercepted at an Atlanta post office on Monday, but there is no danger to the channel's headquarters, CNN President Jeff Zucker said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The package was intercepted three days after a man was arrested for sending a wave of parcel bombs to prominent Democrats, critics of US President Donald Trump and CNN. He will appear in court to face charges on Monday.

