North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan

PTI
Published : Aug 29, 2017, 9:23 am IST
We can confirm that the missile launched by N Korea flew over Japan, cautioning that the US was still assessing the launch, said Manning.

North Korea launched another missile Tuesday morning, officials said. (Photo: AFP)
Washington: The Pentagon has confirmed that North Korea has launched a missile over Japan, in a major escalation by Pyongyang amid tensions over its weapons ambitions.

The missile was launched "within the last 90 minutes," Colonel Rob Manning, a Pentagon spokesman, said on Tuesday. "We assess North Korea conducted a missile launch within the last 90 minutes. 

We can confirm that the missile launched by North Korea flew over Japan," Manning added, cautioning that the United States was still assessing the launch. However, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) "determined the missile launch from North Korea did not pose a threat to North America," Manning said.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the missile was launched around from Sunan, near Pyongyang, and traveled east "and over Japan." It travelled around 1,700 miles (2,700 kilometers) at a maximum altitude of around 350 miles, it said, adding that South Korea and the US were "closely analysing for more details." 

Tags: pentagon, pyongyang, missile, weapons, norad
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

