The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 28, 2018 | Last Update : 10:42 AM IST

World, Americas

US government shutdown to continue next week as Senate adjourned

ANI
Published : Dec 28, 2018, 9:20 am IST
Updated : Dec 28, 2018, 9:20 am IST

As shutdown entered sixth day, The Hill quoted House Majority Whip Steve Scalise as saying, 'that no votes are expected in House this week.'

The shutdown was imminent as US President Donald Trump remained at odds with the lawmakers over border wall funding of USD 5 billion with Mexico. (Photo: ANI)
 The shutdown was imminent as US President Donald Trump remained at odds with the lawmakers over border wall funding of USD 5 billion with Mexico. (Photo: ANI)

Washington: The partial government shutdown is likely to continue for the next week as the United States Senate was adjourned until Monday, while the House of Representatives further added that they were not expecting any vote this week in order to reopen the government.

As the shutdown entered the sixth day, The Hill quoted House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) as saying, "that no votes are expected in the House this week."

"As the House awaits Senate action on remaining FY19 appropriations, we will aim to provide 24 hours' notice ahead of any expected votes in the House," Scalise's added.

The shutdown was imminent as US President Donald Trump remained at odds with the lawmakers over border wall funding of USD 5 billion with Mexico.

"The President has made clear that any bill to fund the government must adequately fund border security to stop the flow of illegal drugs, criminals, MS-13 gang members, child smugglers and human traffickers into our communities - and protect the American people," a statement released by the White House read.

However, the statement had clearly stated the US President was not in favour of any shutdown but he would not back out unless the crisis over the border wall funding is sorted.

"The President does not want the government to remain shut down, but he will not sign a proposal that does not first prioritize our county's safety and security," the statement further read.

On December 6, the Congress had approved a two-week stopgap funding bill to keep the government agencies, including Homeland Security and State Department running to prevent a partial government shutdown till December 21. This would be the first time in 40 years that the US government will have been closed three times in a year, according to CNN reports.

Tags: us government shutdown, white house, donald trump
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Aww! YouTube does an Oopsie, lifts YouTuber’s video without credit

2

OnePlus offers OnePlus 6T for Rs 3,500 off

3

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga trailer: This love story is not that easy

4

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

5

Apple iOS 12.1.2 reportedly bricking iPhones

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham