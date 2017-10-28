The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 28, 2017 | Last Update : 01:52 PM IST

World, Americas

Senators ask Tillerson to designate Pak as ‘country of particular concern’

PTI
Published : Oct 28, 2017, 1:46 pm IST
Updated : Oct 28, 2017, 1:47 pm IST

The appeal has been made in lieu of Pakistan’s discriminatory laws which continue to prosecute individuals due to their faith.

In the letter to Tillerson, who has just concluded a visit to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India, the bipartisan group of Senators made the recommendation in line with US Commission on International Religious Freedom. (Photo: AP)
 In the letter to Tillerson, who has just concluded a visit to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India, the bipartisan group of Senators made the recommendation in line with US Commission on International Religious Freedom. (Photo: AP)

Washington:  Six influential US Senators have urged Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to designate Pakistan as a "country of particular concern" on the issue of religious freedom violation, saying its discriminatory laws continue to result in prosecution of individuals due to their faith.

Senators Bob Menendez, Marco Rubio, Chris Coons, Todd Young, Jeff Merkley and James Lankford wrote a letter to Tillerson ahead of the November 13 deadline before which the State Department needs to notify Congress on its country of particular concern (CPC) designations.

In the letter to Tillerson, who has just concluded a visit to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India, the bipartisan group of Senators said that they believe "the State Department should designate Pakistan as a CPC as long recommended by US Commission on International Religious Freedom.

"The government of Pakistan continues to perpetrate and tolerate systematic, ongoing and egregious religious freedom violations. Discriminatory constitutional provisions and laws, including the country's blasphemy and anti-Ahmadiyya measures continue to result in the unjust prosecution and imprisonment of individuals due to their faith," the Senators said in their letter to Tillerson.

"At least 40 people are currently sentenced to death or are serving life sentences for blasphemy. Religious minority communities, including Christians, Hindus, Ahmadis, and Shia Muslims also experience religiously motivated and sectarian violence perpetrated by terrorist organisations and societal elements with relative impunity," said the letter.

Additionally, provincial textbooks with discriminatory content against minorities remain a significant concern, the Senators said in the letter dated October 27.

The Frank R Wolf International Religious Freedom Act requires the president to make CPC designations no later than 90 days after the release of the annual report and that Congress be notified no later than 90 days after these designations about the parties responsible for the violations prompting the designations, the actions the US government has taken in response, and the effectiveness of these actions.

The Senators also sought the CPC designation of Myanmar over the issue of Rohingyas. Tillerson has urged the Myanmar army to help the government end violence in the northern Rakhine state where unrest has forced over 600,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee to Bangladesh.

Tags: rex tillerson, country of particular concern, cpc, us senators, religious freedom
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

French Open Super Series: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth eye final berth

2

This video of Katrina bonding with a kid at an airport is just too adorable

3

McDonald's sets new welfare standards for chickens

4

Apple says iPhone X pre-orders are 'off the charts'

5

Kaleidoscopic murals

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Chhath Puja 2017 is an ancient Hindu festival, rituals are performed to thank the Sun god for sustaining life on earth and seeking the divine blessings. (All photos: PTI, AP)

Chhath Puja 2017: Devotees flock to pay respects to the Sun God

Fashion designers, popular brands and accessories designers take part in 22nd Athens Xclusive Designers Week. (Photo: AP)

Athens Fashion Week see upcoming designers share stage with famed couturists

Chhath is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival dedicated to the Sun and his wife Usha in order to thank them for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and to request the granting of certain wishes. (Photo: PTI)

Celebrating Chhath Puja, one of the most eco-friendly festivals in India

Mexicans parade through their capital dressed as skeletons in the run up to the Day of the Dead. The multi-day holiday focuses on gatherings of family and friends to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died, and help support their spiritual journey. In 2008, the tradition was inscribed in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

Dead come walking at Mexico's skeleton parade

The museum has a rotating exhibitions of Mr. Saint Laurent’s couture, including such memorable pieces as the 1965 Mondrian dresses, Cossack-style brocade coats from the 1976 Ballets Russes collection, and the 1988 van Gogh “Sunflowers” jacket (Photo: AP)

Saint Laurent’s couture celebrated through museum in Paris

Individuals can participate regardless of their sexual orientation, but the circuit allows cowboys and cowgirls in the LBTQ community in particular to feel comfortable doing something they love. (Photo: AP)

US: Rodeo stars gear up for the International Gay Rodeo in Las Vegas

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham