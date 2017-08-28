The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 28, 2017 | Last Update : 03:03 PM IST

World, Americas

Trump expected to decide soon on fate of young immigrants as court deadline nears

AP
Published : Aug 28, 2017, 2:58 pm IST
Updated : Aug 28, 2017, 2:59 pm IST

The Trump administration faces a September 5 deadline from a group of Republican state lawmakers hoping to force the president's hand.

United States President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
 United States President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Washington: After months of delays, President Donald Trump is expected to decide soon on the fate of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children as he faces a looming court deadline and is digging in on appeals to his base.

Advocates on both sides of the issue are bracing for the possibility that Trump will halt the issuance of new work permits under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program, a move that would effectively phase out a program that gave hundreds of thousands of young people a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the US

The Trump administration faces a September 5 deadline from a group of Republican state lawmakers hoping to force the president's hand. The White House, however, insisted Sunday that it had no announcement on an issue the president has openly wrestled with for months.

The deliberations come as Trump has been under fire for his response to a white supremacists' protest in Charlottesville, Virginia. Trump further fanned the flames of racial tension Friday when he pardoned Joe Arpaio, the former sheriff of Arizona's Maricopa County, who had been found guilty of defying a judge's order to stop racially profiling Latinos. The decision drew fury from Democrats and opposition from some Republicans, but was hailed by Trump's most fervent base.

Trump has wavered back and forth on his plans for DACA, which he slammed during his campaign as "illegal amnesty." Since taking office, however, Trump has softened his stance on the issue, at one point telling The Associated Press that the affected young immigrants could "rest easy."

His administration, Trump said back in April, was "not after the dreamers, we are after the criminals." All the while, the Department of Homeland Security has continued to grant two-year, renewable DACA work permits, to the dismay of immigration hard-liners.

But now, Trump is under pressure to make a final call: His administration is facing a September 5 deadline set by a group of Republican state lawmakers, led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The group, which successfully halted an Obama-era program that would have protected certain parents living in the country illegally, threatened to take on DACA if the administration does not rescind the order and stop issuing work permits by their deadline.

"It's forced him," said Roy Beck, the executive director of NumbersUSA, which advocates for lower immigration. "Inertia's great until something gets in your way and you have to either rev up the engines to go through the barrier or just stop."

Continuing to process work permits is one thing; defending a program Trump called illegal in court is another. And many, including Trump's chief of staff John Kelly, the former head of DHS, believe that DACA is on dubious legal footing and would not stand up in court. The president has several options.

He could order DHS to halt the issuance of new DACA work permits immediately - or at a future date - and perhaps call on Congress to come up with a legislative fix, as, Kelly has in the past. There have been conversations among lawmakers about ways to grandfather current DACA recipients, and such a measure could become part of the horse-trading over the budget and raising the debt ceiling when Congress returns from August recess.

The administration could also continue issuing DACA work permits, trigging the Republican court challenge, and then choose not to defend the measure in court.

Mark Krikorian, the exective director of the anti-immigration group Center for Immigration Studies, which also advocates a reduction in immigration, said that he is in favor of allowing the affected immigrants to stay, but believes the administration should use their imperiled status as a bargaining tool to push other priorities, like new limits on legal immigration.

"My fear is, and always has been, is that they're going to give away DACA for peanuts," he said, pointing to a deal that would only secure funding for Trump's promised southern border wall in exchange for some sort of legal status for those covered by DACA.

"That's the only bargaining chip they really have with the Democrats," he said.

Meanwhile, those who are impacted by the program have been preparing for the worst, said Sergio Garcia, an immigration attorney in California who has handled thousands of DACA applications

There's "a lot of anxiety. A lot of people nervous, trying to figure out what's next and what's going to happen to them," he said, pointing to Trump's Arpaio decision as a troubling sign.

"Every time we think there's a line this president won't cross, he's crossing it," Garcia said.

Tags: donald trump, young immigrants, work permits, republican lawmakers
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Rare condition leaves 2-year-old girl with a 3 kg arm

2

Turns out, 80-year-olds as street-smart as 18-year-olds

3

50 and out as Floyd Mayweather stops brave Conor McGregor

4

Cut down coffee consumption to lose weight: Study

5

'The Hamburglar denies reports it's his child': Nargis Fakhri on pregnancy reports

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham