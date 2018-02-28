The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Mar 01, 2018 | Last Update : 02:43 AM IST

World, Americas

US is watching China closely as it prepares to scrap presidential term limit

PTI
Published : Feb 28, 2018, 3:56 pm IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2018, 3:57 pm IST

‘We have been following very closely what has happened in China and the response to Communist Party seeking to abolish term limits there,’ State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert. (Photo: File)
Washington: The US Wednesday said it was closely watching China's ruling Communist Party's plans to abolish presidential term limits, while asserting that strong institutions were more important than individual leaders.

"We have been following very closely what has happened in China and the response to Communist Party seeking to abolish term limits there," State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at her daily news conference

"Strong institutions -- and this is another fundamental freedom of the US -- we believe that strong institutions are more important than individual leaders," she said.

Also Read: China pushes pro-Xi propaganda after protest over scraping service term limit

The Communist Party of China, which is in power since the founding of the People's Republic in 1949, had proposed on Sunday to amend the country's Constitution to remove the two term limits for the President and Vice President, potentially allowing Xi Jinping to rule for life

Nauert said promoting human rights and democratic governance was a core element of the US foreign policy

"Its an essential foundation of a stable, secure and functioning society," she said, adding that the United States remains "unwavering" in its commitment to advance personal liberty, human dignity and prosperity globally.

Tags: heather nauert, xi jinping, cpc, presidential service
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

