The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 28, 2017 | Last Update : 10:26 AM IST

World, Americas

1 dead, 4 injured after plane crashes into California home

REUTERS
Published : Feb 28, 2017, 9:56 am IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2017, 9:56 am IST

A Cessna 310 crashed ‘under unknown circumstances’ about a half mile northeast of Riverside Municipal Airport.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board the plane when it took off. (Photo: Twitter)
 It was not immediately clear how many people were on board the plane when it took off. (Photo: Twitter)

Los Angeles:  One person was killed and four others were injured on Monday after a small plane crashed into a residential neighborhood near the airport in the city of Riverside in California, destroying a home and touching off fires in several others, local news media reported.

Images broadcast by KABC-TV from the scene showed firefighters covering, what appeared to be, a body with a tarp and pouring water on the home in Riverside, about 60 miles (100 kilometres) east of Los Angeles.

The station reported that another victim who was pulled from a window of the home and put on a stretcher appeared to be suffering from severe injuries.

The Riverside Press Enterprise newspaper, citing fire officials, said that one person had died and that four others suffered injuries.

Ian Gregor, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration, said that a Cessna 310 crashed "under unknown circumstances" about a half mile northeast of Riverside Municipal Airport.

Gregor said the plane crashed shortly after taking off from the airport, bound for the city of San Jose in Northern California and that the incident would be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board the plane when it took off. According to aviation websites, the Cessna 310 is a twin-engine plane that can carry up to six people.

Tags: cessna 310, plane crash, california plane crash

MOST POPULAR

1

Chhattisgarh: Woman mortgages jewellery to build more than 100 toilets

2

Woman gifted PM Modi's scarf after praising it on Twitter

3

After train journey, Dhoni to stay at CAB academy with Jharkhand team

4

Syrian war documentary 'The White Helmets' wins Academy Award

5

Ibrahimovic double downs Saints in Wembley thriller

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

With 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' gearing up for release on March 10, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt landed on the sets of the music-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Dil Hai Hindustani

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Govinda had a special moment with a character dressed as his iconic character Raja Babu, when he recently featured on the reality show 'Indian Idol' to promote his film 'Aa Gaya Hero'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda meets his iconic character Raja Babu on Indian Idol

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen making their way for Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars descend at Randhir Kapoor's grand birthday bash

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham