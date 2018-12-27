The Asian Age | News

Indian-American Rajesh Subramaniam named FedEx president

Published : Dec 27, 2018, 9:55 am IST
Subramaniam, currently executive VP, chief marketing and communications officer of FedEx Corp, will assume his new role on Jan 1, 2019.

Rajesh Subramaniam, an IIT-Bombay graduate from Thiruvananthapuram, has been with FedEx for more than 27 years. (Photo: Fedex.com)
Houston: Indian-American Rajesh Subramaniam has been named as the president and chief executive officer of US multinational courier delivery giant FedEx Express.

Subramaniam, currently the executive vice president, chief marketing and communications officer of FedEx Corporation, will assume his new role on January 1, 2019.

He replaces David L Cunningham at the Tennessee-headquartered company.

Subramaniam, an IIT-Bombay graduate from Thiruvananthapuram, has been with FedEx for more than 27 years. He has held various executive-level positions in the company.

He began his career in Memphis and subsequently moved to Hong Kong where he oversaw marketing and customer service for the Asia Pacific region.

Subramaniam then took over as the president of FedEx Express in Canada before moving back to the US as senior vice president of international marketing.

He was then promoted to executive vice president of marketing in 2013 at FedEx Services, prior to being named executive vice president and chief marketing and communications officer at FedEx Corporation in 2017.

 “Raj’s global vision and broad experience make him uniquely qualified to lead our largest operating company. We look forward to the continued growth of FedEx Express within our global portfolio as Raj takes on this critical role,” David J Bronczek, president and chief operating officer, FedEx Corporation, said.

Subramaniam earned his Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from Syracuse University and MBA from the University of Texas in Austin.

