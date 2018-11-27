The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 27, 2018 | Last Update : 10:23 AM IST

World, Americas

US stands with India in their quest for justice: Trump on 26/11 Mumbai attacks

ANI
Published : Nov 27, 2018, 8:03 am IST
Updated : Nov 27, 2018, 8:03 am IST

Earlier in the day, Pompeo announced that US will reward up to USD 5 million for information on the 26/11 perpetrators.

The US President took to Twitter saying, 'On the ten-year anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack, the US stands with the people of India in their quest for justice. The attack killed 166 innocents, including six Americans. We will never let terrorists win, or even come close to winning!' (Photo: File)
 The US President took to Twitter saying, 'On the ten-year anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack, the US stands with the people of India in their quest for justice. The attack killed 166 innocents, including six Americans. We will never let terrorists win, or even come close to winning!' (Photo: File)

Washington: Expressing solidarity with the victims of the deadly terror attack that occurred in Mumbai on November 26, 2008, President Donald Trump here on Monday said that Washington stands along with the Indians in their quest for justice over the attack.

The US President took to Twitter saying, “On the ten-year anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack, the US stands with the people of India in their quest for justice. The attack killed 166 innocents, including six Americans. We will never let terrorists win, or even come close to winning!”

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, in a press statement released by the US Department of State, announced that Washington will reward up to USD five million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of any individual involved in planning or facilitating the 2008 attack.

Read: US announces USD 5 million reward for information on 26/11 perpetrators

“The United States is committed to seeing that those responsible for this attack face justice. The Department of State Rewards for Justice (RFJ) Program offers a new reward for up to USD five million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of any individual who was involved in planning or facilitating the 2008 Mumbai attack,” the statement read.

Pompeo further asserted that the US will call upon Pakistan, to uphold its UN Security Council obligation to implement sanctions against the terrorists responsible for this atrocity.

Tags: donald trump, mike pompeo, 26/11 attack, mumbai terror attack
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

On 10th anniversary of 26/11, Bollywood pays tribute to victims and martyrs

2

Infinix Note 5 Stylus review: Productivity on a budget

3

Unseen photos from Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s post wedding bash photos

4

Watch: Cool video of a spacecraft leaving Earth, from ISS

5

India’s first mobile phone for kids — STAR by Easyfone

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From rare Sumatran tigers, to an albino calf, escaped wolf and a runaway peacock who fled with turkeys, here are animals in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From glazed roast chicken, to chocolate sheet cake and brussel sprouts here are food shots (and recipes) to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food Porn: Scrumptious dishes for the hungry soul

The three-day annual festival, starting Wednesday, is to dedicate to the kingdom's ancestral naval warriors. (Photo: AP)

Cambodia marks water festival with boat races

It is the largest automotive showcase of Medellin. (Photo: AFP)

Colombia: Hundreds attend car festival in Medellin

Daspu, a wordplay on the expression 'Das putas' that means 'The hookers' in Portuguese, is a fashion house founded and run by the city's prostitutes. (Photo: AP)

Brazilian sex workers hold annual fashion show

From rehabilitated circus lions, to gorillas, new born monkeys and a fair for camels in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham