The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 27, 2017 | Last Update : 02:06 PM IST

World, Americas

Expect to work with India, see it bring peace in the region: Tillerson’s maiden visit

PTI
Published : Oct 27, 2017, 1:08 pm IST
Updated : Oct 27, 2017, 1:09 pm IST

India to play a vital role in Trump administration's South Asia strategy.

Tillerson said it is essential that the two democracies work together to address the challenges facing both of them. (Photo: AP)
 Tillerson said it is essential that the two democracies work together to address the challenges facing both of them. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, during his maiden visit to India, discussed strengthening Indo-US partnership, India's leadership on peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and its vital role in Trump administration's South Asia strategy, a top US official said.

Divulging the details of Tillerson's maiden visit to India, State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said the top Trump official met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

"US and Indian officials discussed strengthening US-India partnerships, India's leadership on peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and India's vital role in the

administration's South Asia Strategy," Heather told reporters at her daily news conference.

The secretary also highlighted the upcoming Global Entrepreneurship Summit which will be co-hosted by the US and India in Hyderabad in November, she said.

President's senior advisor and daughter Ivanka Trump would be leading a high-powered delegation to India, she added.

"In all of his meetings, the secretary emphasised that US and Indian relations are strengthened by the core bond of our two countries, the values of individual liberty and rule of law and our president has said-the future of our partnership has never looked brighter," she said.

Earlier, Tillerson told reporters in Geneva- his last stop before flying back to the US-that in India, he continued to share Trump Administration's message about South Asia strategy and India's role.

"We're grateful for India's generous contributions to the development of Afghanistan, and we hope to see greater involvement from them," Tillerson said adding that the

Administration will work to make the US-India Strategic Partnership the foundation for greater peace, stability, and growth of the Indo-Pacific region.

"We support India's responsible rise and want to find new ways to partner with them and other like minded countries in Asia," he said.

Noting that he had a very comprehensive discussion on economic and security links with Modi, Doval and Swaraj, Tillerson said it is essential that the two democracies work together to address the challenges facing both of them.

Tags: rex tillerson, donald trump, narendra modi, sushma swaraj, ajit doval
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Thor Ragnarok movie review: An unofficial reboot that works spectacularly

2

Fossil footprints reveal existence of big early dinosaur predator

3

Selfless woman becomes surrogate for gay couple for free

4

3 women sue Uber over unequal pay, claim the company practices sexual, racial discrimination

5

German zoo hopes to cure panda's bad walking habit with sex

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Fashion designers, popular brands and accessories designers take part in 22nd Athens Xclusive Designers Week. (Photo: AP)

Athens Fashion Week see upcoming designers share stage with famed couturists

Chhath is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival dedicated to the Sun and his wife Usha in order to thank them for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and to request the granting of certain wishes. (Photo: PTI)

Celebrating Chhath Puja, one of the most eco-friendly festivals in India

Mexicans parade through their capital dressed as skeletons in the run up to the Day of the Dead. The multi-day holiday focuses on gatherings of family and friends to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died, and help support their spiritual journey. In 2008, the tradition was inscribed in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

Dead come walking at Mexico's skeleton parade

The museum has a rotating exhibitions of Mr. Saint Laurent’s couture, including such memorable pieces as the 1965 Mondrian dresses, Cossack-style brocade coats from the 1976 Ballets Russes collection, and the 1988 van Gogh “Sunflowers” jacket (Photo: AP)

Saint Laurent’s couture celebrated through museum in Paris

Individuals can participate regardless of their sexual orientation, but the circuit allows cowboys and cowgirls in the LBTQ community in particular to feel comfortable doing something they love. (Photo: AP)

US: Rodeo stars gear up for the International Gay Rodeo in Las Vegas

Kali Puja was practically unknown before the 18th century; however, a late 17th-century devotional text Kalika mangalkavya –by Balram mentions an annual festival dedicated to Kali. It was introduced in Bengal during the 18th century, by King (Raja) Krishnachandra of Navadvipa. (Photo: Soumyadeep Choudhuri)

Kali Puja 2017: Invoking the destroyer of evil forces

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham