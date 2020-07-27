Monday, Jul 27, 2020 | Last Update : 03:35 PM IST

124th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,435,894

48,807

Recovered

918,708

31,475

Deaths

32,810

702

Maharashtra37579921323813656 Tamil Nadu2137231565263494 Delhi1306061148753827 Andhra Pradesh96298463011041 Karnataka96141358381878 Uttar Pradesh66988416411426 West Bengal58718377511372 Gujarat55822404672322 Telangana5405941322463 Bihar3891926308249 Rajasthan3643025954624 Assam323392404179 Haryana3132224384392 Madhya Pradesh2780019132811 Odisha2538916793174 Kerala19026930062 Jammu and Kashmir179209928312 Punjab132188810306 Jharkhand8349370483 Chhatisgarh7489494443 Uttarakhand6104356663 Goa4861327735 Tripura3919233613 Puducherry2787164540 Manipur223515210 Himachal Pradesh2176119813 Nagaland13395494 Arunachal Pradesh11585053 Chandigarh88757213 Meghalaya7021355 Sikkim5571461 Mizoram3611830
  US doubles COVID vaccine fund as Moderna enters final phase of clinical trial
World, Americas

US doubles COVID vaccine fund as Moderna enters final phase of clinical trial

AFP
Published : Jul 27, 2020, 2:02 pm IST
Updated : Jul 27, 2020, 2:02 pm IST

US has announced massive investments to speed up vaccine development and get millions of Americans vaccinated by early next year

With laboratories around the world in a furious race to develop a first effective vaccine, Moderna seems to hold the lead as it enters a final round of clinical trials -- a decisive step in determining whether a vaccine is both effective and safe. (AFP)
  With laboratories around the world in a furious race to develop a first effective vaccine, Moderna seems to hold the lead as it enters a final round of clinical trials -- a decisive step in determining whether a vaccine is both effective and safe. (AFP)

Washington: The United States has doubled its investment -- to nearly $1 billion -- to expedite development of a potential COVID-19 vaccine by American firm Moderna, which on Monday begins the decisive final phase of clinical trials.

The government now plans to spend up to $472 million on top of the previously announced $483 million, the Moderna biotechnology company announced Sunday.

Moderna said the added investment was justified by its decision, in conjunction with the government, to "significantly" expand a Phase Three clinical trial of a candidate vaccine to include 30,000 participants.

In a small, initial trial, Moderna's experimental vaccine produced coronavirus antibodies -- which should help fend off the disease -- in the bodies of all 45 participants.

In the expanded trial starting Monday, half the 30,000 participants will receive a 100-microgram dose of the vaccine, while the rest will be given a placebo.

The United States has suffered more than 146,000 coronavirus deaths, leading the world in that grim category, even as the number of new cases has continued to surge.

It has announced massive investments in a huge effort to expedite vaccine development and get millions of Americans vaccinated by early next year.

On Wednesday, the American-German BioNTech/Pfizer pharmaceutical alliance announced that the US government had committed $1.95 billion to procure 100 million doses of its eventual vaccine.

With laboratories around the world in a furious race to develop a first effective vaccine, Moderna seems to hold the lead as it enters a final round of clinical trials -- a decisive step in determining whether a vaccine is both effective and safe.

Moderna, which has been working with US health authorities, said it expects to be able to produce 500 million doses a year -- and potentially up to 1 billion -- starting in 2021.

Chinese biotech firm Sinovac said July 6 that it, too, would begin a Phase Three clinical trial "this month," in collaboration with Brazil's Butantan biologic research center.

Also reporting encouraging early results have been a British project developed by Oxford University in partnership with the multinational AstraZenica laboratory, and a Chinese project, led by researchers from agencies including the Academy of Military Medical Sciences.

That effort is being financed by the CanSino biotechnology group, which is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

In all, nearly 200 candidate vaccines are in development, including 23 now in the clinical phase, being tested on humans.

