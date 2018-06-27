The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 27, 2018 | Last Update : 10:18 AM IST

World, Americas

Opposition slams Justin Trudeau for taking too many days off

ANI
Published : Jun 27, 2018, 9:34 am IST
Updated : Jun 27, 2018, 9:34 am IST

The Canadian PM was also slammed for paying USD 17,044 to Vikram Vij, chef from Vancouver to prepare meal for meeting in New Delhi.

After returning from India, in February, Trudeau faced a backlash over the spending. (Photo: File/AP)
 After returning from India, in February, Trudeau faced a backlash over the spending. (Photo: File/AP)

Moscow: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's opponents, the Canadian Conservative Party, slammed him for taking too many days off, too often.

The Canadian Conservative Party's tweet came soon after uproar over his USD 1.5Mln trip and blasted him for taking advantage of his office's itinerary, Sputnik reported.

"Justin Trudeau is taking yet another "personal" day today, the Tweet read.

The post, which was later deleted also provided a link to a special web page: IsJustinTrudeauOnVacation.ca, to reveal the vacations the Canadian Prime Minister has taken since the start of his term.

After returning from India, in February, Trudeau faced a backlash over the spending.

According to the opposition, Trudeau spent a little over USD 1.5 million on the trip and they also accused him of worsening bilateral ties with India.

The Canadian PM was also slammed for paying USD 17,044 to Vikram Vij, a chef from Vancouver to prepare a meal for a meeting in New Delhi.

Tags: canadian prime minister justin trudeau, india-canada ties
Location: Russian Federation, Moscow (City), Moscow

MOST POPULAR

1

Man and woman make couple: Gay lovers denied entry to ‘couples' beach party in Italy

2

Porn website shuts down, asked to cough up $2 million fine

3

'Dhadak will be a big hit': Arjun says sister Janhvi's film reminds him of his debut

4

Mumbai rain: Here's why it is trending on Twitter

5

Meghan Markle probably won’t be Prince Louis’ godmother, here’s why

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

more

ALSO FROMLife

Across the Andes, from the tip of Argentina as far north as Colombia, indigenous communities along the path of what was once the Incan Empire are gathering for the southern hemisphere's winter solstice to honor the ancient sun god Inti. (Photos: AP)

People across Peru celebrate festival of Inti, the sun god

Hundreds of Hindu holy men perform rituals at the temple for the four day long festival. This mela is also known as Ameti or Tantric fertility festival since it is closely associated with Tantric Shakti cult prevalent in eastern parts of India.

Holy men descend to Guwahati for Ambubachi festival

Hats are a compulspory accessory at the posh 5-day racing event in England which sees a flurry of fashion at the event. (Photos: AP)

Here are the most fabulous hats from the Royal Ascot

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham