UN experts ask govt to protect journalist Rana Ayyub from online threats

Published : May 27, 2018, 1:02 pm IST
'We are highly concerned that life of Rana Ayyub is at serious risk following these graphic and disturbing threats,' said the UN experts.

Ayyub is an independent journalist and writer whose work has included investigations into alleged crimes committed by public and government officials. (Photo: Facebook)
New York: A group of UN human rights experts has expressed concern over continued threats to journalist Rana Ayyub, calling on the Indian government to urgently take steps to protect her and ensure the threats against her are promptly and thoroughly investigated.

“We are highly concerned that the life of Rana Ayyub is at serious risk following these graphic and disturbing threats,” said the UN experts.

Ayyub is an independent journalist and writer whose work has included investigations into alleged crimes committed by public and government officials.

The experts recalled the murder of another Indian journalist, Gauri Lankesh, who had also received death threats for her work.

Lankesh, who was shot dead in September 2017 outside her home in Bangalore, had written critically about religious fundamentalism, the governing party and right-wing politics, as well as the caste system.

The UN experts are Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions Agnes Callamard, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders Michel Forst, Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection the right to freedom of opinion and expression David Kaye, Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief Ahmed Shaheed and Special Rapporteur on violence against women Dubravka Šimonović.

