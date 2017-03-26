Kansas shooting: Indian-Americans honour Grillot for his heroism with $1,00,000

India House is a community centre built by Americans of Indian origin in the Greater Houston area to serve all who need help.

India's Ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna hands over to Ian Grillot a cheque of USD 100,000 raised by the Indian American community at the 14th annual gala of India House Houston on Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Houston: Ian Grillot, who was injured while trying to intervene during the Kansas shooting incident that killed Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla, was felicitated by Indian-Americans community in Houston.

"It is not every day that one meets a genuine hero - a person who risks his life for another, and takes a bullet for a complete stranger. Ian Grillot is a man who reminds us of the promise of America and its greatness," said Jiten Agarwal, a prominent Houstonian and Chair of India House Houston's annual gala, according to a statement posted on Facebook by the community.

India House is a community centre built by Americans of Indian origin in the Greater Houston area to serve all who need help.

According to the statement, on behalf of the Indian-American community in Houston, India House recognized this act beyond the call of duty and has extended the community's gratitude to Ian Grillot by helping him to buy a house with a $1,00,000 cheque.

Charlie Yalamanchili, a prominent Houstonian of Indian-origin, proposed the house purchase, and offered to match every dollar raised by India House for this cause. With such generous support from Yalamanchili, India House raised $100,000 that will help Ian buy a house in his hometown in Kansas. This initiative was strongly encouraged and supported by the Consul General of India in Houston, Dr Anupam Ray, according to the statement.

Kuchibhotla was shot dead on February 22 in Kansas in an alleged racial attack, after the gunman, Adam Purinton, 51 who is a Navy veteran was heard shouting "get out of my country".

The incident also left two others injured including Grillot who stood up to the adversity.