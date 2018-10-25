The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 25, 2018 | Last Update : 05:26 PM IST

World, Americas

CIA chief hears 'compelling' audio that 'captured' Khashoggi's murder

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Oct 25, 2018, 3:55 pm IST
Updated : Oct 25, 2018, 3:55 pm IST

On Monday, Haspel left for a secret trip to Turkey, heard the audio during her visit, according to people familiar with her meetings.

President Trump has grown increasingly sceptical of the Saudi’s claim that Khashoggi’s death was a 'rogue operation' that occurred after a fistfight broke out in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2. (Photo: File)
 President Trump has grown increasingly sceptical of the Saudi’s claim that Khashoggi’s death was a 'rogue operation' that occurred after a fistfight broke out in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2. (Photo: File)

Washington: In the latest development in Khashoggi’s murder, CIA Director Gina Haspel listened to the audio purportedly capturing the interrogation and killing of the journalist, reported Washington Post.

The audio is the key evidence used by Turkey to accuse Saudi Arabia of “planned” murder.

On Monday, Haspel left for a secret trip to Turkey, heard the audio during her visit, according to people familiar with her meetings.

President Trump has grown increasingly sceptical of the Saudi’s claim that Khashoggi’s death was a “rogue operation” that occurred after a fistfight broke out in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Read: Saudi Arabia admits journalist Khashoggi killed in consulate after 'fist fight'

On Tuesday, Donald Trump said Saudi officials had engaged in the “worst coverup ever” and those behind the killing” should be in big trouble”.

Read: Khashoggi killing 'one of worst cover-ups' in history: Trump

According to the report, a person who is familiar with the audio said it was “compelling” and could put more pressure on the US to hold Saudi Arabia accountable for Khashoggi’s murder.

Bruce Riedel, a former CIA official said, “This puts the ball firmly in Washington’s court. Not only will there be more pressure now from the media but Congress will say, 'Gina, we would love to have you come visit and you can tell us exactly what you heard.'”

To penalise Saudi Arabia, the trump administration on Tuesday took its first concrete steps by revoking visas for agents implicated in the murder, a modest move considering 18 of the 21 Saudi suspects were already under arrest.

Also Read: US revokes Saudi Arabia visas in first action over Jamal Khashoggi

Trump has reiterated that he views Saudi Arabia as a great ally and an important purchaser of US tanks, bombs and planes.

However, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has denied having knowledge of the mission and on Wednesday promised to bring those responsible to justice. He termed the killing of a journalist as a “heinous crime”.

Also Read: 'Heinous crime': Saudi prince’s first remark on Khashoggi’s killing

The Turkish official, on the other hand, has voiced their doubts about his intentions to support the investigation.

A Turkish senior official said, “How should a real investigation in Saudi Arabia work when one of the main suspects is the crown prince MBS?” referring to the crown prince by his initials.

Riedel said it will be difficult for Haspel to resist requests by Congress for a briefing. "It will be pretty hard for her to say no because at a minimum the intelligence committees can ask her to come in secret, but even if it's a secret session, it will leak fast," he added.

US lawmakers have increased pressure on the Trump administration, accusing the Crown Prince of ordering the killing.

Read: US' moral standing at risk, Senators urge Trump to condemn Khashoggi's murder

In an interview with CNN, Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said, “Do I think he did it? Yes, I think he did it.”

Senator Thom Tillis, another Republican, told NBC that "in Saudi Arabia, you do not do something of this magnitude without having clearance from the top."

Tags: united states, washington, cia chief, jamal khashoggi, jamal khashoggi killed, donald trump. gina haspel, mohammed bin salman, donald trump, gina haspel
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio to work together for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

2

iPhones see 400% increase in cryptomining malware

3

PM Modi to be conferred with Seoul Peace Prize 2018

4

Google News bug hogging mobile data

5

Shraddha Kapoor wishes 'Saaho' co-star Prabhas on his birthday, see photo

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Tanushree Dutta, Sushmita Sen with her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the latest and exclusive pictures of B-Town celebrities right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: SRK, Aamir, Fatima, Tanushree, Sushmita and BF spotted in city

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor was spotted at the book launch, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with BFF Amrita Arora and Karan Johar at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence and Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Harshvardhan Rane with GF Kim Sharma and others were spotted in the city. Check out exclusive photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Kareena, Alia, Sonam, Sunny, Suhana & others step out in style

Bollywood celebs Saif Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi, Sonam Kapoor, Disha Patani and others were spotted in the city. Check out exclusive photos of Bollywood stars here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-Town stars Saif, Disha, Neha-Angad, Sonam spotted in the city

The holy festival Durga Utsav saw a host of B-Town celebrities throng the puja pandals to seek blessings of the goddess. Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Mouni Roy and other Bollywood stars visited puja mandap. Check out these pictures. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Durga Puja 2018: Katrina, Varun, Mouni, Kajol and others visit pandal

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Namaste England and Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's film Badhaai Ho are set to clash at box-office from today. The makers of both films hosted a special screening of their respective films to industry friends last night. Check out the pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Movie time: Janhvi & gang watch Arjun's film; B-town celebs say Badhai Ho

It's been 20 years since Bollywood's evergreen 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' released on October 16 and marking the occasion, filmmaker Karan Johar along with the lead trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji hosted a celebratory party attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Check out the excluisve pictures from the event. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

KKHH 20 years celebrations: SRK-Kajol-Rani recreate magic all over again

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham