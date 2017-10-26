The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 25, 2017 | Last Update : 10:34 PM IST

World, Americas

Trump admin makes renewal of H-1B visa, popular among Indians, more difficult

PTI
Published : Oct 25, 2017, 9:07 pm IST
Updated : Oct 25, 2017, 9:09 pm IST

the US Citizenship and Immigration Services said that the burden of proof in establishing eligibility is, at all times, on the petitioner.

USCIS said the previous memorandum of April 23, 2004 appeared to place this burden on this federal agency. (Representational image/File)
 USCIS said the previous memorandum of April 23, 2004 appeared to place this burden on this federal agency. (Representational image/File)

Washington: In a new directive, the Trump administration has made it more difficult for the renewal of non-immigrant visas such as H-1B+ and L1, popular among Indian IT professionals, saying that the burden of proof lies on the applicant even when an extension is sought.

Rescinding its more than 13-year-old policy, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said that the burden of proof in establishing eligibility is, at all times, on the petitioner.

USCIS said the previous memorandum of April 23, 2004 appeared to place this burden on this federal agency.

"This memorandum makes it clear that the burden of proof remains on the petitioner, even where an extension of non-immigrant status is sought," USCIS said in its latest memorandum issued on October 23.

Under the previous policy, if a person was once found to be eligible for a work visa initially, they would usually be considered for extension of their visa.

Now, for each extension, they need to prove to the federal authorities that they are still eligible for the visa they apply for.

William Stock, president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, said that the change is being made retroactively to people already living in the country and not just to new visa applicants.

"In adjudicating petitions for immigration benefits, including non-immigrant petition extensions, adjudicators must, in all cases, thoroughly review the petition and supporting evidence to determine eligibility for the benefit sought.

"The burden of proof in establishing eligibility is, at all times, on the petitioner," the USCIS said.

The new policy is in line with the Trump administration's goal to protect American workers from discrimination and replacement by foreign labour, NumberUSA website said.

This new policy will make sure that only qualified H-1B workers will be allowed to stay in the US and will help crackdown on visa fraud and abuse, it added.

Tags: h-1b visa, donal trump, indians in us, indian it professionals
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

200 passengers on spanish flight recieve free Samsung Galaxy Note 8

2

Bad Rabbit creating havoc in Europe

3

First look of Salman-Katrina's Tiger Zinda Hai takes the internet by storm

4

Ind vs NZ 2nd ODI: Dhawan, Karthik fifties help India beat Kiwis by 6 wickets

5

Anushka Sharma quash reports of December marriage with Team India skipper Virat Kohli

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Chhath is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival dedicated to the Sun and his wife Usha in order to thank them for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and to request the granting of certain wishes. (Photo: PTI)

Celebrating Chhath Puja, one of the most eco-friendly festivals in India

Mexicans parade through their capital dressed as skeletons in the run up to the Day of the Dead. The multi-day holiday focuses on gatherings of family and friends to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died, and help support their spiritual journey. In 2008, the tradition was inscribed in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

Dead come walking at Mexico's skeleton parade

The museum has a rotating exhibitions of Mr. Saint Laurent’s couture, including such memorable pieces as the 1965 Mondrian dresses, Cossack-style brocade coats from the 1976 Ballets Russes collection, and the 1988 van Gogh “Sunflowers” jacket (Photo: AP)

Saint Laurent’s couture celebrated through museum in Paris

Individuals can participate regardless of their sexual orientation, but the circuit allows cowboys and cowgirls in the LBTQ community in particular to feel comfortable doing something they love. (Photo: AP)

US: Rodeo stars gear up for the International Gay Rodeo in Las Vegas

Kali Puja was practically unknown before the 18th century; however, a late 17th-century devotional text Kalika mangalkavya –by Balram mentions an annual festival dedicated to Kali. It was introduced in Bengal during the 18th century, by King (Raja) Krishnachandra of Navadvipa. (Photo: Soumyadeep Choudhuri)

Kali Puja 2017: Invoking the destroyer of evil forces

Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, was celebrated across the country Thursday. The festival marks the triumph of light over darkness, the return of Lord Rama and in certain parts of India, the invocation of Goddess Kali. (Photo: PTI. AP)

Celebrating Diwali across borders

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham