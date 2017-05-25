The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 25, 2017 | Last Update : 01:32 PM IST

World, Americas

US judge issues arrest warrant for yoga guru Bikram Choudhury in sexual harassment case

AFP
Published : May 25, 2017, 12:01 pm IST
Updated : May 25, 2017, 12:02 pm IST

Choudhury was sued in 2013 by his onetime legal adviser Minakshi 'Mikki' Jafa-Bodden, who accused him of sexual harassment.

Yoga guru Bikram Choudhury (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
 Yoga guru Bikram Choudhury (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Los Angeles:  A California judge on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for the yoga guru Bikram Choudhury after he failed to pay nearly $6.5 million to a former legal adviser in a sexual harassment case.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Edward Moreton also set bail at $8 million for the founder of the Bikram yoga empire, which involves practicing yoga in sweltering rooms.

Choudhury was sued in 2013 by his onetime legal adviser Minakshi "Mikki" Jafa-Bodden, who accused him of sexual harassment, saying he fired her after she refused to help him cover up allegations that he raped a yoga student.

Ordered to pay $6.47 million in punitive damages in January of last year, he fled California shortly after the verdict, Jafa-Bodden's attorney, Carla Minnard, said.

The guru -- who had no attorney representing him in court Wednesday -- first traveled to India and then Thailand and Japan before heading to Mexico, where he was served court papers in May, Minnard said.

"He is currently in Acapulco conducting teacher training classes," she said. "Our intent is to have him arrested before he leaves Mexico."

The 70-year-old Choudhury had managed to move some of his assets, including a fleet of luxury cars, to Nevada and Florida, but court orders were issued to prevent him moving property out of the country, Minnard said.

"We will keep pursuing him however long it takes, wherever it takes," she said. "I don't care where he goes, how much money it costs us, how many lawsuits we have to file, how many hundreds of hours we have to spend -- we are going to collect on this judgment and see that Mikki gets justice."

Originally from India, Choudhury is said to have made a fortune after he moved to California.

He claimed during his trial that he was nearly bankrupt after spending millions of dollars in legal fees and because his business was no longer thriving.

His yoga routine involves 26 posture exercises performed over 90 minutes in a room heated to 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius.)

Tags: arrest warrant, us judge, bikram choudhury, sexual harassment case
Location: United States, California, Los Angeles

MOST POPULAR

1

Sachin premiere: Virat shows enthusiasm for joint media session; Anushka blatantly refuses

2

Uttar Pradesh: Muslims to participate in Yoga Day event

3

SRK has the most interesting reaction when Pitt says he can't make it in B'wood

4

Maharashtra: Acid attack survivor finds love through wrong number

5

US mom who attended every class with quadriplegic son gets MBA degree

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Yahav Draizin uses popular characters to creatively give life to everyday objects. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man adds interesting pop culture twists to everyday objects

Owing to her job Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes hardly has any girlfriends and instead has a lot of 'bros' so she decided to do something fun and have the same pre-wedding experience with them and the photos are hilarious.(Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Computer engineer bride has funny photoshoot with her 'bros'

The mnth-long carnival in Lagos is celebrated by Nigerians with pomp and fanfare and song and dance. (Photo: AFP)

Nigerians celebrate colourful cultural carnival in Lagos

Armenian-based illustrator Edgar Artis makes colourful fashion sketches using food, flowers and other objects creatively.. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Armenian illustrator uses different objects in fashion sketches creatively

Followers of Gautam Buddha mark Buddha Purnima with the important events in his life like birth, enlightenment and death. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate the festival of Buddha Purnima in Sri Lanka

Philadelphia-based Shannon Dermody has photographed Disney princesses being victim to social evils unlike what was read to us. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer depicts Disney princesses with different endings

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham