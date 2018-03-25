The Asian Age | News



Father who tried to sell 4-yr-old for sex on Craigslist gets 60 yrs in prison

Published : Mar 25, 2018
He told the client he charged USD 1000 for two hours and assured him that he would slip his daughter medication before the encounter.

He was arrested in November 2015 after the undercover cop arrived in a Houston apartment where he found Turley’s daughter ‘unresponsive and lying naked under a blanket’. (Representational Image)
In 2015, Andrew James Turley, tried to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex. Two years later he is finally convicted.

Houston police officers had been on to Turley since they noticed an ad on Craigslist called “Play with Daddie's Little Girl”, The Washington Post reported.

According to Harris County district attorney’s office, in more than 70 e-mails Turley negotiated with a potential client, to whom he described his daughter as “younger than 10”.

He told the client he charged USD 1000 for two hours and assured him that he would slip his daughter medication before the encounter. “Turley implied that his daughter might be too young for intercourse but everything else was OK,” the district attorney's office said.

But the 30-year-old from Wisconsin was unaware that the client he was speaking with was in fact an undercover police officer.

He was arrested in November 2015 after the undercover cop arrived in a Houston apartment where he found Turley’s daughter “unresponsive and lying naked under a blanket”, ABC affiliate KTRK reported.

At the time, Turley was visiting his daughter who lived with her mother. The child’s mother was unaware of the situation and was not charged.

Turley was sentenced Friday in front of a jury in Harris County, Texas where he was convicted for child trafficking and compelling prostitution on someone under the age of 18. He has been sentenced to 60 years in prison and will not be able to apply for parole before he is 75.

