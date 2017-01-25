US President Donald Trump dials PM Narendra Modi, has a ‘great chat’

Leaders said to have discussed bilateral ties.

Washington: Four days after he was sworn in as the 45th President of America, Donald Trump on Tuesday spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over phone. Though details were awaited at the time of going to press, an official in Washington was quoted by a newspaper describing the call as a “great conversation”.

According to sources, Mr Modi congratulated Mr Trump on his inauguration and the two discussed India-US ties, and emphasised the importance of strengthening the same.

Mr Modi and Mr Trump were talking over phone around 1 pm (11.30 pm IST), White House spokesperson Sean Spicer told reporters.

The spokesperson said further details would be provided later. The call from Washington, D.C., to New Delhi came ahead of Moscow, Beijing, Tokyo, signalling the importance the US and the Trump administration attaches to ties with India.

PM Modi is the fifth foreign leader Mr Trump has spoken with after being sworn-in.