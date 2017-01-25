The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 25, 2017 | Last Update : 03:52 AM IST

World, Americas

US President Donald Trump dials PM Narendra Modi, has a ‘great chat’

AGENCIES
Published : Jan 25, 2017, 3:27 am IST
Updated : Jan 25, 2017, 3:51 am IST

Leaders said to have discussed bilateral ties.

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)
 US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)

Washington: Four days after he was sworn in as the 45th President of America, Donald Trump on Tuesday spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over phone. Though details were awaited at the time of going to press, an official in Washington was quoted by a newspaper describing the call as a “great conversation”.

According to sources, Mr Modi congratulated Mr Trump on his inauguration and the two discussed India-US ties, and emphasised the importance of strengthening the same.

Mr Modi and Mr Trump were talking over phone around 1 pm (11.30 pm IST), White House spokesperson Sean Spicer told reporters.

The spokesperson said further details would be provided later. The call from Washington, D.C., to New Delhi came ahead of Moscow, Beijing, Tokyo, signalling the importance the US and the Trump administration attaches to ties with India.

PM Modi is the fifth foreign leader Mr Trump has spoken with after being sworn-in.

Tags: washington, narendra modi, donald trump
Location: United States, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

High praise for Kohli from Wasim, Saqlain and Shoaib

2

How to get Android Nougat 7.0 for Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

3

'Kiss hormone' may hold key to curing sex problems

4

Getting threat calls? Make sure you record them as evidence

5

'Stop Molesting, be a man': Curious posters inside trains leave Delhi Metro clueless

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Several celebrities were seen arriving at a bash thrown by Salman Khan for his 'Tubelight' co-star Matin Rey Tangu late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan welcomes new Tubelight co-star Matin with bash

Shahid Kapoor was present on the first day of the shoot of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid lends full support to brother as he faces the camera the first time

Sussanne Khan was snapped by shutterbugs as she watched her ex husband Hrithik Roshan's film 'Kaabil' on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sussanne Khan watches ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam geared up for the release of their film 'Kaabil' by promoting film in Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami gear up for Kaabil release with frantic promotions

Shah Rukh Khan and the team of his upcoming film 'Raees' were seen at the first screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees watches film for first time

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham