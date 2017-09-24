Pak dubs India as 'mother of terrorism', calls it world's largest hypocrisy

Addressing the UN general assembly on Saturday, Sushma Swaraj slammed Pakistan and said it was the 'pre-eminent export factory for terror'.

Exercising her right to reply after Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday hit out at Pakistan for creating terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mujahideen and the Haqqani Network, Lodhi alleged that India had levelled allegations against Pakistan to divert world attention from brutalities in Kashmir. (Photo: AP/Twitter)

United Nations: Pakistan accused India of adopting a posture of that of a "predator" and said if the international community wishes to avoid a dangerous escalation between the two neighbours, it must call on New Delhi to halt its provocations and aggressive actions.

Terming India as the "mother of terrorism" in South Asia, Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi accused it of sponsoring terrorism in various parts of her country.

She also told the UNGA that India, the world's so called largest democracy, is in fact the largest hypocrisy.

"If the international community wishes to avoid a dangerous escalation between India and Pakistan, it must call on India to halt its provocations and aggressive actions. It must end the ceasefire violations along the Line of Control. It must halt its sponsorship of terrorist groups against Pakistan," Lodhi said.

Given that such responses are normally given by a low level foreign service official, it was quite significant that the top Pakistani diplomat took up the floor to launch a verbal dual against India.

India did not immediately exercise its right to response to Lodhi's remarks, in which Pakistan for the second time accused the National Security Advisor Ajit K Doval of interfering in Balochistan.

Lodhi said if the parties fail to resolve a dispute, the UN and the international community has not only the right but the obligation to intervene and help to resolve the dispute.

"UN Security Council resolutions do not lapse with time. Or are 'overtaken', as the Indian foreign minister put it. Law has no expiry date. Morality has no sell-by date. India's posture is that of the predator. It cannot escape its legal and moral obligation to abide by the resolutions of the Security Council," she said.

Referring to Swaraj's remarks on terrorism and her push for a definition, Lodhi said the UN should actually define terrorism.

"India has sponsored and perpetrated terrorism and aggression against all its neighbours; creating terror groups; destabilising and blockading neighbours to do its strategic bidding and sponsoring subversion, sabotage and terrorism in various parts of Pakistan. All this establishes that India is the mother of terrorism in South Asia," she alleged.

She said the "largest democracy" is also "the world's largest hypocrisy" and it's ruled by the "fascist" ideology. Lodhi alleged that Swaraj in her speech criticised Pakistan's founding father MA Jinnah.