The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 24, 2017 | Last Update : 07:13 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Jasprit Bumrah has been on fire today. (Photo: AP) Live, SL vs Ind, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka post 236-8 after Jasprit Bumrah's 4-for
 
World, Americas

US: Father kills 5-yr-old over custody battle with wife, gets 25 yrs jail

AP
Published : Aug 24, 2017, 1:40 pm IST
Updated : Aug 24, 2017, 1:41 pm IST

Investigators revealed the boy had been smothered with his own coat before his father dumped his body in the woods.

Police believe defendant Aramazd Andressian Sr., 35, of South Pasadena planned to frame his wife Ana Estevez for the killing then commit suicide. (File Photo)
 Police believe defendant Aramazd Andressian Sr., 35, of South Pasadena planned to frame his wife Ana Estevez for the killing then commit suicide. (File Photo)

Alhambra: A California father who admitted killing his 5-year-old son amid a bitter divorce and custody battle was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life in prison at a hearing where his sobbing estranged wife wished him eternal hell.

After the court proceeding, investigators revealed the boy had been smothered with his own coat before his father dumped his body in the woods hours after a family outing to Disneyland.

Police believe defendant Aramazd Andressian Sr., 35, of South Pasadena planned to frame his wife Ana Estevez for the killing then commit suicide.

"I hope you relive the image of murdering my baby every day of your insignificant life," Estevez told Andressian before he was sentenced.

"May your dark soul burn in eternal hell," she said, tears streaming down her face.

The killing occurred early on April 21. After a day at Disneyland with relatives, Andressian and his son, Aramazd Jr., drove about 145 miles (233 kilometers) to Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara County.

Andressian smothered the boy and dumped the body in a wooded area near Vista Point, Los Angeles County sheriff's Detective Louie Aguilera said outside court.

The next morning, Andressian was found passed out in a South Pasadena park, sparking an intensive search for the boy. Andressian had taken prescription pills and was found in a car doused in gasoline, authorities have said.

The father had planned the killing for about three months and wanted to implicate his estranged wife, Aguilera said without providing details of the plot.

Andressian was arrested then released as the search for the boy continued. In June, he was re-arrested in Las Vegas and brought back to Los Angeles. While in custody, he confessed and told investigators where to find the body, authorities said.

Andressian pleaded guilty to first-degree murder earlier this month in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The plea eliminated the possibility of the death penalty.

Andressian had planned to read a statement at the sentencing hearing but changed his mind after Judge Cathryn Brougham said prosecutors would be able to question him if he spoke.

Andressian's attorney, Ambrosio Rodriguez, said his client wanted to apologize and had taken responsibility by confessing and pleading guilty. He would not say why his client killed the boy.

"He will forever be sorry and regrets what he did and this is something he will live with for the rest of his life," Rodriguez said.

Estevez, who tearfully pleaded for the public's help when her son was missing, called her husband a failure as a father, a man and a human being.

"There is no real pain, just an incomprehensible deadness. Like my son, I, too, have died," she said.

Tags: investigators, aramazd andressian, ana estevez, disneyland
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Google Pixel 2 tipped for an October 5 launch

2

Mindfulness could help reduce how much you drink

3

Live, SL vs Ind, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka post 236-8 after Jasprit Bumrah's 4-for

4

Watch: Akshay still in 'toilet' mode as he shoots video for 'brother' Sidharth

5

Makhanlal goes moo! Journalism university sets up gaushala in campus

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham