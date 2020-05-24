Sunday, May 24, 2020 | Last Update : 01:51 PM IST

60th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

131,061

6,267

Recovered

54,295

2,462

Deaths

3,865

139

Maharashtra47190134041577 Tamil Nadu155127491104 Gujarat136696169829 Delhi129106267231 Rajasthan67423786160 Madhya Pradesh63713267281 Uttar Pradesh57353324152 West Bengal34591281269 Andhra Pradesh2714177956 Bihar239462911 Punjab2045187039 Karnataka195960842 Telangana1813106849 Jammu and Kashmir156977421 Odisha12694977 Haryana113175016 Kerala7955155 Assam330564 Jharkhand3301363 Uttarakhand244551 Chandigarh2251793 Tripura1911520 Himachal Pradesh185574 Chhatisgarh172620 Goa55160 Manipur2720 Puducherry26100 Meghalaya14121 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110 Sikkim100
World, Americas

Lawsuits demanding better virus protection measures flood US courts

AFP
Published : May 24, 2020, 8:48 am IST
Updated : May 24, 2020, 9:40 am IST

The first wave of lawsuits has come from prisons and immigration centres, demanding parole for prisoners citing poor sanitation

Pedestrian (lower left) fills out a job application, Saturday, May 16, 2020, during a walk- and drive-up job hiring fair in Seattle. (AP)
  Pedestrian (lower left) fills out a job application, Saturday, May 16, 2020, during a walk- and drive-up job hiring fair in Seattle. (AP)

Washington: While apps for video-conferencing and online courses have flourished during the COVID-19 pandemic, so have something rather more contentious: lawsuits.

More than 1,300 complaints linked to the coronavirus have already been filed in US courts, according to a daily tally kept by the law firm of Hunton Andrews Kurth.

"COVID has divided America and it has vast political implications," Lawrence Gostin, a professor of public health law at Georgetown University, told reporters.

"There is a conflict between public health and freedom -- all kinds of freedoms, like the right to work, to liberty, to protest, to buy a firearm..."

And since the United States is a "highly litigious society," he added, these conflicts often end up in court.

The first wave of lawsuits has come from prisons and immigration centres, said Torston Kracht, a litigation partner with Hunton Andrews Kurth: prisoners have demanded to be paroled early, arguing that sanitary conditions in their facilities are poor and in some cases are aggravating detainees' existing health problems.

Some prisoners, including former Donald Trump campaign director Paul Manafort and former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, have won early release.

Others have found themselves caught up in epic legal battles: the US government has just asked the Supreme Court to block the early release of 800 inmates from the Elkton Federal Correctional Institution in eastern Ohio.

A federal judge in Cleveland had ordered the men liberated after nine of those infected died.

Meantime, several employees' groups have sued their employers to demand better protection against the virus.

Thus, a union representing New York nurses filed suit to demand more masks, gloves and other protective equipment.

'Force majeure'

And in cases where protective measures were too little or too late, victims' relatives have filed suits charging negligence. Employers including the big-box Walmart stores and the JBS meat-processing company have been targeted, as have some nursing homes.

These complaints, however, have prompted legislative pushback: several states have moved to introduce laws to protect healthcare providers from suits, and Republicans in the US Congress want to provide similar protection for companies.

"The COVID-19 pandemic will definitely have an effect on legal relationships in the future," Kracht said.

Beyond legislative changes, he said, "I think in the future you will see that newly negotiated force majeure clauses will directly deal with the issue of pandemic."

A second big category of lawsuits deals with efforts to seek compensation for financial losses.

Ticket-buyers who saw events cancelled have filed a class-action suit against the online reservation site Ticketmaster, while others are seeking compensation for lost hotel or airline reservations, or even for memberships in gyms that have been closed for months.

Since early May, demands from students seeking to recover tuition expenses and fees have surged. And business and shop owners, forced to remain closed, have sued various governmental entities to challenge confinement orders.

Court fights for years

Politicians have jumped into the thorny debate: several Republican officials, mirroring President Donald Trump's aggressive push for a rapid reopening of the country, have contested lockdown orders issued by the Democratic governors of their states.

Up to now, the courts' responses have been mixed. The Wisconsin Supreme Court declared that state's lockdown extension order illegal, even as judges in neighbouring Michigan confirmed the legality of similar measures ordered by the governor there.

Judges have also split over some of the most divisive issues in the country: the right of churches to again hold religious services -- Trump wants governors to deem these services "essential" -- and of specialized clinics to provide abortions.

As the country gradually reopens, some of these suits will be rendered moot.

But the courts surely have not heard the last of the coronavirus.

"We will continue to see COVID-19 related complaints being filed, certainly for the duration of the pandemic designation, and probably for some time thereafter," said Kracht.

That will be especially true in the commercial sector, he added, noting that "businesses have not been able to identify their real claims yet."

Kracht said he expects to see virus-related issues "being litigated in the courts for many years to come."

Tags: lawsuits, us court, coronavirus, covid-19, virus protection laws, president donald trump
Location: United States, Washington, Seattle

Latest From World

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, right, and fellow leader under a recently signed power-sharing agreement, Abdullah Abdullah, center, hold a meeting with U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad aimed at resuscitating a U.S.-Taliban peace deal signed in February, at the Presidential Palace, in Kabul, Afghanistan. (The Presidential Palace via AP)

Taliban, Afghan president declare three-day ceasefire for Eid

People carry the casket of a victim of Friday's plane crash, for funeral prayers in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 23, 2020. (AP)

Turbulence, warnings before Pakistan plane crash killed 97

Hong Kong riot police fire tear gas as hundreds of protesters march along a downtown street during a pro-democracy protest against Beijing's national security legislation in Hong Kong, Sunday, May 24, 2020. (AP)

Hong Kong police fire volleys of tear gas at protesters

Protesters gesture with five fingers, signifying the

Leaders around the world issue joint statement against China’s new Hong Kong laws

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Death sentence given over Zoom inhumane, man should have right to see accusers face to face in court'

2

Can you believe America still uses fax machines?

3

No more boring Corona basement persona, musicians are performing as cool avatars on gaming plaforms

4

How Taiwan kept COVID-19 cases down to a mere 440, despite close ties to China, is a model for the world

5

Women in US forced to depend on online pharmacies, googled instructions as abortion clinics stay shut

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham