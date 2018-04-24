The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Apr 24, 2018 | Last Update : 05:32 PM IST

World, Americas

Top UK diplomat apologizes after calling Amritsar’s Golden Temple a mosque

AP
Published : Apr 24, 2018, 4:53 pm IST
Updated : Apr 24, 2018, 4:54 pm IST

Bhai Amrik Singh, chairman of UK's Sikh Federation, said gaffe 'demonstrates remarkable level of ignorance from someone in his position.'

The mistake is particularly sensitive given suspicions about the extent of British involvement in India's deadly 1984 raid on the temple to evict Sikh separatists. (Photo: PTI)
 The mistake is particularly sensitive given suspicions about the extent of British involvement in India's deadly 1984 raid on the temple to evict Sikh separatists. (Photo: PTI)

London: The top civil servant in Britain's Foreign Office has apologized for calling one of India's holiest Sikh temples a mosque.

Simon McDonald referred to the Golden Temple in Amritsar as the "Golden Mosque" in a tweet. On Tuesday he tweeted: "I was wrong: I am sorry. I should of course have said the Golden Temple or, better, Sri Harmandir Sahib."

Bhai Amrik Singh, chairman of Britain's Sikh Federation, said the gaffe "demonstrates a remarkable level of ignorance from someone in his position."

The mistake is particularly sensitive given suspicions about the extent of British involvement in India's deadly 1984 raid on the temple to evict Sikh separatists.

In 2014 Britain acknowledged that a UK military officer advised the Indian army before the raid, though it said his advice was ignored.

Tags: golden temple, simon mcdonald, twitter, sikh separatists, 1984 riots in amritsar
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

