Thursday, Jan 24, 2019 | Last Update : 01:55 PM IST

World, Americas

Indian-American Senator Kamala Harris leads in Daily Kos straw poll

PTI
Published : Jan 24, 2019, 12:29 pm IST
Updated : Jan 24, 2019, 12:29 pm IST

Indian-American Senator Kamala Harris has emerged at the top of a Daily Kos straw poll released on Wednesday.

Harris, 54, garnered 27 per cent of the 28,000 votes. (File Photo)
 Harris, 54, garnered 27 per cent of the 28,000 votes. (File Photo)

Washington: Indian-American Senator Kamala Harris has emerged at the top of a Daily Kos straw poll released Wednesday, two days after she officially plunge in the 2020 US presidential race. Harris, 54, garnered 27 per cent of the 28,000 votes, followed by Senator Elizabeth Warren with 18 per cent, Daily Kos said Wednesday as it released the results of its second straw poll.

Former US vice president Joe Biden who has not announced his 2020 bid yet was on the third slot with 13 per cent and Senator Bernie Sanders fourth with 12 per cent. Sanders is yet to announce his candidature.

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has been at the bottom of the straw poll with just one per cent of the straw poll members voting for the first Hindu presidential candidate. Harris announced her presidential bid on Monday, the Martin Luther King Jr Day.

Within the first 24 hours of her announcement, she raised USD 1.5 million from small donors. She is not accepting donations from political action committees, a strong indication that she will not be influenced by lobbyists and special interest groups.

Fox News on Wednesday said she has hired a number of staff from the 2016 Clinton campaign. Harris has announced to hold her first presidential rally in her hometown of Oakland in California on January 27. On Wednesday, Harris slammed President Donald Trump for the ongoing partial government shutdown.

"It's completely irresponsible that this president has kept the government closed for over a month. That's 33 days of anxiety and hurt for more than 800,000 federal workers who are trying to figure out how they are going to pay their rent or mortgage," Harris said.

Tags: kamala harris, joe biden, 2020 us-presidential election
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Latest From World

Kim is making

Kim expresses 'great satisfaction' over Trump letter: KCNA

Cohen indefinitely delayed his Feb 7 appearance before the House Oversight and Reform Committee. (File Photo)

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen delays testimony to Congress due to threats from Trump

The government shutdown now into its 34th day is because of the sharp differences between Trump and the opposition Democrats. (File Photo)

Trump, Pelosi clash over State of the Union Address

The imperial government of the United States is leading a coup attempt against us: Nicolas Maduro. (FIle Photo)

‘Get out of Venezuela’: Nicolas Maduro as US derecognises his government

MOST POPULAR

1

Digital Transformation in 2019: Prepare or perish!

2

Huawei unveils the world’s most powerful 5G modem

3

Facebook to prevent duplicate content

4

Boeing's flying car lifts off

5

Oh God! Now China has blocked Microsoft Bing too

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham