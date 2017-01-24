The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 24, 2017 | Last Update : 11:12 AM IST

World, Americas

Best friends? Donald Trump to speak with Modi today

PTI
Published : Jan 24, 2017, 10:26 am IST
Updated : Jan 24, 2017, 10:44 am IST

Trump is scheduled to speak with Modi over phone at 1 PM Washington DC time, which is 11:30 PM IST.

With this Modi, would be the fifth foreign leader Trump would have spoken with over phone after being sworn-in as the US President on January 20.
 With this Modi, would be the fifth foreign leader Trump would have spoken with over phone after being sworn-in as the US President on January 20.

Washington: US President Donald Trump will speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi tonight over phone, the White House has said.

"The President speaks with Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi," the White House said as it released Trump's schedule for today.

Trump is scheduled to speak with Modi over phone at 1 PM Washington DC time, which is 11:30 PM IST.

With this Modi, would be the fifth foreign leader Trump would have spoken with over phone after being sworn-in as the US President on January 20.

On January 21, Trump spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican Premier Pena Nieto.

On Sunday, Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and yesterday he had a telephonic conversation with the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

After Trump surprised the world with his historic victory in the November 8 general elections, Modi was among the first five world leaders to have congratulated Trump.

During his gruelling election campaign, India is among the few countries in addition to Israel with whom Trump spoke of strengthening ties if elected to power.

At a charity event organised by the Republican Hindu Coalition for the Kashmiri Pandit terror victims and the Bangladeshi Hindu victims in Edison on October 15, Trump, as the then Republican presidential nominee, had praised India's fast growth rate and Modi's bureaucratic and economic reforms.

"Under a Trump Administration, we are going to become even better friends, in fact I would take the term better out and we would be best friend," Trump had told a cheering crowd of Indian-Americans in Edison, New Jersey.

"We are going to have a phenomenal future together," Trump had said and praised Modi for taking India on fast track growth with series of economic reforms and reforming the bureaucracy, which he said is required in the US too.

"I look forward to working with Prime Minister Modi," he had said, adding that the Indian leader is very energetic. "India is key and a key strategic ally," he had said

Tags: donald trump, narendra modi, indo-us ties
Location: United States, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

'Stop Molesting, be a man': Curious posters inside trains leave Delhi Metro clueless

2

Hugo Barra announces his exit from Xiaomi

3

Ranveer Singh's doppelganger spotted in Pakistan

4

Bangladesh cricketer Arafat Sunny in police custody

5

Zombies might destroy human race in 100 days: study

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shahid Kapoor was present on the first day of the shoot of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid lends full support to brother as he faces the camera the first time

Sussanne Khan was snapped by shutterbugs as she watched her ex husband Hrithik Roshan's film 'Kaabil' on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sussanne Khan watches ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam geared up for the release of their film 'Kaabil' by promoting film in Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami gear up for Kaabil release with frantic promotions

Shah Rukh Khan and the team of his upcoming film 'Raees' were seen at the first screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees watches film for first time

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Hrithik celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and his close friends and relatives were snapped by shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik turns a year older with a bash for close ones

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham