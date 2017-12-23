The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 23, 2017 | Last Update : 11:54 PM IST

World, Americas

Former Trump campaign manager accused of ‘smacking’ singer’s bottom

PTI
Published : Dec 23, 2017, 5:49 pm IST
Updated : Dec 23, 2017, 6:24 pm IST

Joy Villa said in an interview Friday that Corey Lewandowski ‘smacked’ her bottom after posing for a photo.

She also alleged that when she told Lewandowski -- who was fired by the Trump campaign in June 2016 -- that she could report him for sexual harassment, he responded: 'Go ahead, I work in the private sector,” before slapping her again.' (Photo: AFP)
 She also alleged that when she told Lewandowski -- who was fired by the Trump campaign in June 2016 -- that she could report him for sexual harassment, he responded: 'Go ahead, I work in the private sector,” before slapping her again.' (Photo: AFP)

Washington: A female singer has accused a former campaign manager for President Donald Trump of repeatedly slapping her behind during a party at Washington’s Trump International Hotel in November, according to US website Politico.

Joy Villa - a Trump supporter who wore a “Make America Great Again” dress to this year’s Grammys - said in an interview Friday that Corey Lewandowski “smacked” her bottom after posing for a photo with her at the party to celebrate Trump’s first year in office.

“I’m wearing this silver suit and stretchy pants, and after the photo, he smacks my ass really hard,” Villa told Politico. “It was completely demeaning and shocking.”

She also alleged that when she told Lewandowski -- who was fired by the Trump campaign in June 2016 -- that she could report him for sexual harassment, he responded: “Go ahead, I work in the private sector,” before slapping her again.

Villa - who is considering a congressional run in Florida - added she was hesitant to speak out given Lewandowski’s “power and influence” and his close relationship with Trump.

However, she said the recent wave of sexual misconduct allegations in the US -- which have implicated men across the spheres of entertainment, business, media and politics -- motivated her.

Sharing the photo taken with Lewandowski at the party on Twitter, Villa wrote: “I told him to stop, and then he did it again. I was shocked and embarrassed by his behavior.”

Politico said Lewandowski did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Tags: donald trump, joy villa, corey lewandowski, sexual harassment
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Year-ender 2017: The ‘Brand Wars’ in the tech universe

2

Baby girl gets to hear her mum's voice for first time in Christmas miracle

3

California fires largest in state history, kills 2, burns down 700 homes

4

Rajasthan: BJP MLA's son lands peon job at Assembly, Cong cries foul

5

Tiger Zinda Hai first day collection: Salman Khan's film takes a brilliant start

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The official annoucement of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray' took place in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B lends support to Nawazuddin starrer Bal Thackeray biopic by launching teaser

The Kapoor and Pataudi family celebrated the first birthday of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan in grand style. (Photo: Instagram)

Saif and Kareena's little one Taimur has close ones around as he celebrates 1st birthday

Trailers of Rani Mukerji’s comeback film ‘Hichki’ and Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Aiyaary’ were launched by the cast in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rani makes rare appearance for Hichki, Sidharth, Manoj, others present Aiyaary

Will Smith hosted a premiere of his Netflix film ‘Bright’ in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia, Pooja, Rakul in attendance as Will Smith hosts Bright premiere in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were among those who were the audience at their children's annual day function in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars and star kids galore at school's annual day function

Several Bollywood stars were present at the last rites of actor-filmmaker-writer Neeraj Vora, who passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars bid adieu to Neeraj Vora as actor-filmmaker makes final journey

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham