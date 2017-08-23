The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 23, 2017 | Last Update : 01:06 PM IST

World, Americas

US slaps sanctions on Chinese, Russian entities for backing N Korea's missile tests

ANI
Published : Aug 23, 2017, 8:30 am IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2017, 8:31 am IST

Meanwhile, China has urged the US to 'immediately correct its mistake' of sanctioning Chinese firms over North Korea.

US President Donald Trump signed into law a new batch of sanctions on Beijing, Tehran, and Moscow. (Photo: AP)
 US President Donald Trump signed into law a new batch of sanctions on Beijing, Tehran, and Moscow. (Photo: AP)

Washington: The United States has slapped new sanctions on Chinese and Russian entities, accusing them of advocating North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programme.

Specifically, the sanctions are aimed at 16 entities and individuals that assist "already designated persons who support North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, deal in the North Korean energy trade, facilitate its exportation of workers, and enable sanctioned North Korean entities to access the US and international financial systems," reported CNN, quoting the Treasury Department.

Coupled with the United Nations Security Council resolution passed earlier this month, Tuesday's sanctions are intended to further isolate the entities outside of North Korea that are facilitating Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions.

"It is unacceptable for individuals and companies in China, Russia, and elsewhere to enable North Korea to generate income used to develop weapons of mass destruction and destabilize the region," CNN quoted Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as saying.

The move follows a war of words between Washington and Pyongyang over recent missile tests that show North Korea is capable of reaching the US mainland.

The sanctions effectively block their targets from accessing much of the global financial system, as well as freezing any US assets.

US President Donald Trump signed into law a new batch of sanctions on Beijing, Tehran, and Moscow.

Meanwhile, China has urged the US to 'immediately correct its mistake' of sanctioning Chinese firms over North Korea.

The sanctions target restrict dealings with Russian banks and energy companies.

The law also limits the US president's ability to ease any sanctions on Russia by requiring Congress' approval to lift any restrictions.

Earlier, President Donald Trump's grudging signature on new sanctions punishing Russia for alleged meddling in last year's US election sparked an explosive rhetorical response in Moscow.

Trump acknowledged the sharp worsening of the crucial relationship between Russia and United States and blamed lawmakers for forcing his hand on sanctions.

The sanctions target Russia's defense, intelligence, mining, shipping and railway industries and restricts dealings with Russian banks and energy companies.

Tags: sanctions, north korea's missile programme, donald trump, chinese and russian entities
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung’s Bixby now available in over 200 countries

2

Here's why you should eat more peaches

3

NASA shares images of cosmic photobomb as space station passes by solar eclipse

4

Behold Android 8.0 Oreo, the next Android update

5

Aamir Khan reacts to recent failures of SRK's JHMS and Salman's Tubelight

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham