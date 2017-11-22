Bill Clinton may join Weinstein, Spacey on sexual predator list

Democratic Party and Clinton legal team sources have confirmed that 4 women might file lawsuits accusing Clinton of sexual misdemeanour.

A new set of sexual harassment allegations were hurled against Bill Clinton recently by 4 women, according to highly placed Democratic Party sources. (Photo: File)

It seems that controversy and former US President Bill Clinton go hand in hand.

A new set of sexual harassment allegations were hurled against him recently by four women, according to highly placed Democratic Party sources.

The news was also confirmed by a member from Clinton's legal team, as reported in the Daily Mail by celebrated 'Clinton Author' Edward Klein.

These anonymous women are ready to take matters further legally and have demanded large sums of money in exchange for their silence, the report goes on to claim.

According to the report the women are ready to go to the press if Clinton's legal team fails to negotiate with them.

In such a situation, Clinton will be the newest and the most famous addition to the long list of celebrities, including Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein, who have been charged with unwelcome sexual gestures in the recent past.

These new allegations hail from the period following his 2001 departure from the White House, when he was working with millionaire playboy Ron Burkle.

Clinton was flying around the world in Burkle's private jet 'Air F**k One' and these four women were low-level staff at the Burkle organisation at this time.

However, there is no evidence that Burkle himself was in the knowing about such incidents happening at his company.

The attorneys of the women are coordinating their attack but are planning to file four different lawsuits against Clinton.

Bill Clinton has been accused of sexual misconduct previously on more than one occasion.

Apart from his infamously clandestine affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, he also paid USD 850,000 to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit by Paula Jones, a former Arkansas state employee whose case led to Clinton's impeachment in the House of Representatives and his subsequent acquittal by the Senate in 1999.

Democrats, liberals and feminists will once again have to justify themselves, having defended his actions in various similar cases before.

The source mentioned in the MailOnline report has also gone on to say that "Bill is distraught at the thought of having to testify and defend himself against sex charges again. He hopes his legal team can somehow stop the women from filing charges and drag him through the mud."

Hillary Clinton, who stood with her husband during the Lewinsky scandal, is reportedly furious with him being dragged into the mud again.

It is said that in the past, she has reportedly silenced many women who have criticised or protested against Bill's uncontrolled sexual behaviour.

She proposed to do the same this time by hiring private detectives and digging up trash from the lives of the four women but was apparently discouraged from doing the same by Clinton's legal team who requested her to not interfere.

Hillary, who was the presidential candidate in the last elections in 2016 and lost to Donald Trump, wants to continue her political career as the beacon of Trump-resistance in America.

She is afraid that this recent stint would mar the Clinton legacy of and in turn jeopardize her time in the political arena even though Bill and Hillary Clinton have not lived as married partners for a long time.

Their relationship is more business and familial when it comes to their children and grandchildren.

Hillary started living separately when it became clear that even age was not enough to discourage the 71-year-old Clinton from chasing women around.