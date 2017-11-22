The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 22, 2017 | Last Update : 06:02 PM IST

World, Americas

Bill Clinton may join Weinstein, Spacey on sexual predator list

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 22, 2017, 5:42 pm IST
Updated : Nov 22, 2017, 5:44 pm IST

Democratic Party and Clinton legal team sources have confirmed that 4 women might file lawsuits accusing Clinton of sexual misdemeanour.

A new set of sexual harassment allegations were hurled against Bill Clinton recently by 4 women, according to highly placed Democratic Party sources. (Photo: File)
 A new set of sexual harassment allegations were hurled against Bill Clinton recently by 4 women, according to highly placed Democratic Party sources. (Photo: File)

It seems that controversy and former US President Bill Clinton go hand in hand.

A new set of sexual harassment allegations were hurled against him recently by four women, according to highly placed Democratic Party sources.

The news was also confirmed by a member from Clinton's legal team, as reported in the Daily Mail by celebrated 'Clinton Author' Edward Klein.

These anonymous women are ready to take matters further legally and have demanded large sums of money in exchange for their silence, the report goes on to claim.

According to the report the women are ready to go to the press if Clinton's legal team fails to negotiate with them.

In such a situation, Clinton will be the newest and the most famous addition to the long list of celebrities, including Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein, who have been charged with unwelcome sexual gestures in the recent past.

These new allegations hail from the period following his 2001 departure from the White House, when he was working with millionaire playboy Ron Burkle.

Clinton was flying around the world in Burkle's private jet 'Air F**k One' and these four women were low-level staff at the Burkle organisation at this time.

However, there is no evidence that Burkle himself was in the knowing about such incidents happening at his company.

The attorneys of the women are coordinating their attack but are planning to file four different lawsuits against Clinton.

Bill Clinton has been accused of sexual misconduct previously on more than one occasion.

Apart from his infamously clandestine affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, he also paid USD 850,000 to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit by Paula Jones, a former Arkansas state employee whose case led to Clinton's impeachment in the House of Representatives and his subsequent acquittal by the Senate in 1999.

Democrats, liberals and feminists will once again have to justify themselves, having defended his actions in various similar cases before.

The source mentioned in the MailOnline report has also gone on to say that "Bill is distraught at the thought of having to testify and defend himself against sex charges again. He hopes his legal team can somehow stop the women from filing charges and drag him through the mud."

Hillary Clinton, who stood with her husband during the Lewinsky scandal, is reportedly furious with him being dragged into the mud again.

It is said that in the past, she has reportedly silenced many women who have criticised or protested against Bill's uncontrolled sexual behaviour.

She proposed to do the same this time by hiring private detectives and digging up trash from the lives of the four women but was apparently discouraged from doing the same by Clinton's legal team who requested her to not interfere.

Hillary, who was the presidential candidate in the last elections in 2016 and lost to Donald Trump, wants to continue her political career as the beacon of Trump-resistance in America.

She is afraid that this recent stint would mar the Clinton legacy of and in turn jeopardize her time in the political arena even though Bill and Hillary Clinton have not lived as married partners for a long time.

Their relationship is more business and familial when it comes to their children and grandchildren.

Hillary started living separately when it became clear that even age was not enough to discourage the 71-year-old Clinton from chasing women around.

Tags: bill clinton, hillary clinton, sexual assaults, edward klein

MOST POPULAR

1

Brazil may ban all abortions even in cases of rape victims, danger to mother's life

2

Lot of things got cut; response kind of bummed me out: Jason Momoa on 'Justice League'

3

The Ashes: Glenn Maxwell called in as cover for injury doubt David Warner

4

ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli climbs to fifth spot

5

Priyanka Chopra reveals her new look for 'Quantico' season three

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, in its 13th edition dazzled the city of Joy. The evening was a spectacular affair with glamorous and inventive designs showcased by ace designers Nikhil Thampi and Shantanu & Nikhil to the eccentric beats presented by Grain ft. Kavya Trehan and Kamakshi Khanna.

Siddharth Malhotra walks the ramp at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017

On winning the crown, Manushi said, "The feeling is still sinking in and I am excited to make India proud. I am looking forward to the times ahead."

Miss World 2017: Manushi Chillar brings back the 'blue crown'

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Chiang Mai is considered as one of the best places to experience the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand which is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th traditional Thai calendar and which includes a theme float parade through town. (Photo: AFP)

People celebrate Loy Krathong festival in Thailand

The Jubilee Bull of Medinaceli is a traditional festive event dating back to the 16th century in which a bull, covered with mud from the legs to the head to avoid burns, wears on its horns a metal frame (gamella) on which two large balls of fire burn, while the animal is tied to a pole with a rope. (Photo: AFP)

Revelers celebrate Toro de Jubilo in Spain

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham