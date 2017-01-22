The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 22, 2017 | Last Update : 06:42 PM IST

 BREAKING !  :  Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI) Samajwadi Party, Congress formally announce alliance for UP polls
 
World, Americas

Trump's inauguration cake, exact copy of Obama's: chef

PTI
Published : Jan 22, 2017, 6:32 pm IST
Updated : Jan 22, 2017, 6:39 pm IST

For pastry chef Duff Goldman, Trump's cake seemed a little familiar - because it looked exactly like the one he had made 4 years earlier.

Side-by-side comparison of President Barack Obama and President donald Trump's inauguration cake. (Photo: Twitter | @barry_corindia)
 Side-by-side comparison of President Barack Obama and President donald Trump's inauguration cake. (Photo: Twitter | @barry_corindia)

Washington: Trump team has again been hit by 'plagiarism' allegations with a celebrity pastry chef claiming that the spectacular nine-tier cake that the new president and Vice President Mike Pence cut into with a sword was a rip off of Barack Obama's inauguration cake from 2013.

For pastry chef Duff Goldman, Trump's inaugural cake seemed a little too familiar -- because it looked almost exactly like the one he had made years earlier for Obama's second inauguration as president.

The image posted by the chef Duff Goldman.The image posted by the chef Duff Goldman.

The Food Network personality posted a side-by-side comparison of two cakes on his Twitter account.

On the left, Goldman wrote in the caption, was the cake he had created for the 'Commander-in-Chief' inaugural ball in 2013.

The one on the right was the cake that had just appeared at Trump's 'Salute to Our Armed Services' ball, the chef's tweeted with the pictures of the two cakes.

It appeared nearly identical to Goldman's cake from four years ago, right down to the colours, the patriotic bunting, and the placement of several small silver stars and seals.

"I didn't make it," Goldman wrote about Trump's cake, adding a suspicious thinking-face emoji at the end.

Tiffany MacIsaac, owner of Washington's Buttercream Bakeshop, stepped forward to say she had been the one to create the much-talked-about cake for Trump's inauguration festivities.

She said the order came in while she was out of town, and that the client had brought in a photo of the cake from Obama's inauguration asking her to re-create it.

"They came to us a couple of weeks ago, which is pretty last minute, and said 'We have a photo that we would like to replicate,'" MacIsaac told The Washington Post.

Her bakery tried to encourage the client to use the photo as "inspiration", as they do with many others, she said.

"They said, 'Nope, they want this exact cake. It's perfect.' And we said, great," MacIsaac said.

As is customary with many of her creations, MacIsaac posted a photo of the re-created cake on Instagram the day after the event.

"Obviously, my intention was definitely not to upset him in any way," MacIsaac said of Goldman, whom she does not know personally.

"I just wish that it had not been presented the way that it was," she said.

Goldman, who founded Charm City Cakes in Baltimore and Los Angeles, is known for his showstopping cake creations.

Later Saturday, Goldman posted to Twitter again, with an apparent change of heart.

"Remembering a fantastic cake I made is awesome and the chef that re-created it for @POTUS Trump did a fantastic job," he tweeted. "Group hug, y'all."

Allegations of plagiarism are not new in Trump's nascent administration. President's spouse, Melania Trump, was accused of lifting a portion of her speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention from one Michelle Obama gave at the 2008 Democratic National Convention.

Tags: donald trump, inauguration ceremony, barack obama, duff goldman
Location: United States, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

This man's 18.9 inch penis destroyed his sex life

2

SRK's son Aryan to be launched as actor? This is what he intends to do

3

Psychic who predicted Trump win has bad news for 2017

4

Fit-again Saina lifts Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold

5

Sahara Desert was 10 times as wet as today: study

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Sussanne Khan was snapped by shutterbugs as she watched her ex husband Hrithik Roshan's film 'Kaabil' on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sussanne Khan watches ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam geared up for the release of their film 'Kaabil' by promoting film in Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami gear up for Kaabil release with frantic promotions

Shah Rukh Khan and the team of his upcoming film 'Raees' were seen at the first screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees watches film for first time

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Hrithik celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and his close friends and relatives were snapped by shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik turns a year older with a bash for close ones

Two prayer meets in memory of Om Puri was held in Mumbai on Monday where numerous celebrties were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs pay respects to Om Puri at prayer meets

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham