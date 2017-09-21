The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 21, 2017 | Last Update : 08:31 AM IST

World, Americas

Terrorism can't be justified: Sushma Swaraj at SCO meet

ANI
Published : Sep 21, 2017, 8:07 am IST
Updated : Sep 21, 2017, 8:07 am IST

Swaraj asserted that India condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New York: India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday said that there can't be a justification for any act of terrorism.

Swaraj asserted that India condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations

"India strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms & manifestations. There can be no justification for any acts of terrorism," Swaraj said while speaking at the ad hoc Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)Meeting of Foreign Ministers in New York .

She said connectivity with SCO countries is India's priority and asserted that India wants the incumbent connectivity to pave the way for cooperation and trust between the people.

Swaraj added that India, as a member of SCO, would cooperate extensively in further consolidation of SCO as an effective regional platform.

Tags: external affairs ministry, sushma swaraj, terrorism, shanghai cooperation organisation
Location: United States, New York, New York

MOST POPULAR

1

German submarine sunk during WWI found in Belgium sea with 23 bodies

2

AP CM releases 'People First' mobile app for grievance redressal

3

Is world ending for real on Sept 23? Maybe science has another answer

4

Owner shocked to find pet parrot responsible for ordering mystery package online

5

We need to come together to build a brave world: Priyanka gives address at UN, presents award

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham