Terrorism can't be justified: Sushma Swaraj at SCO meet

New York: India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday said that there can't be a justification for any act of terrorism.

"India strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms & manifestations. There can be no justification for any acts of terrorism," Swaraj said while speaking at the ad hoc Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)Meeting of Foreign Ministers in New York .

She said connectivity with SCO countries is India's priority and asserted that India wants the incumbent connectivity to pave the way for cooperation and trust between the people.

Swaraj added that India, as a member of SCO, would cooperate extensively in further consolidation of SCO as an effective regional platform.