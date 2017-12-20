The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 20, 2017 | Last Update : 07:02 PM IST

World, Americas

Trouble in Paradise? US-India solar power dispute reignited in WTO

REUTERS
Published : Dec 20, 2017, 6:43 pm IST
Updated : Dec 20, 2017, 6:45 pm IST

If India is found not to have complied, Washington could ask the WTO for permission to impose trade sanctions on India.

India unveiled its national solar programme in 2011, seeking to ease chronic energy shortages in Asia's third-largest economy without creating pollution. (Photo: File/Representational)
 India unveiled its national solar programme in 2011, seeking to ease chronic energy shortages in Asia's third-largest economy without creating pollution. (Photo: File/Representational)

Geneva:  India has failed to comply with a World Trade Organisation ruling on solar power, the United States will tell the WTO's dispute settlement body (DSB) January, triggering a fresh round of litigation, according to an agenda issued on Wednesday.

Renewable energy has become a hot area of trade friction as major economies compete to dominate a sector that is expected to thrive as reliance on coal and oil dwindles.

India unveiled its national solar programme in 2011, seeking to ease chronic energy shortages in Asia's third-largest economy without creating pollution.

But the United States complained to the WTO in 2013, saying the programme was discriminatory and US solar exports to India had fallen by 90 percent from 2011.

The United States won the case in 2016, when WTO appeals judges ruled India had broken the trade rules by requiring solar power developers to use Indian-made cells and modules.

Such "local content" requirements are banned because they discriminate in favour of domestic firms and against foreign competitors.

Under an agreement with the United States, India had until December 14 to comply with the ruling and it told the DSB last week that it had done so.

"Indian authorities have held extensive internal stakeholder consultations since the adoption of the rulings and recommendations of the DSB to fully comply with them," India said in its statement to the DSB.

"Accordingly, in compliance with the findings and recommendations of the DSB in this dispute, India has ceased to impose any measures as found inconsistent in the DSB's findings and recommendations."

But an agenda for the DSB's next meeting on January 12 showed the United States plans to raise the dispute again, citing WTO rules on non-compliance with trade rulings.

If India is found not to have complied, Washington could ask the WTO for permission to impose trade sanctions on India. But the WTO dispute system is struggling to process a large number of highly complex disputes, so the legal process is likely to continue for a year or more.

Tags: solar energy, world trade organisation, dispute settlement body
Location: Switzerland, Geneve, Geneve

MOST POPULAR

1

PadMan Aaj Se Teri song: Akshay showers love on Radhika in this beautiful track

2

Light to make Wi-Fi faster

3

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli announces return to WTA Tour

4

Why dementia is more prevalent in rural areas

5

Boy is born with parasitic penis on back

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Trailers of Rani Mukerji’s comeback film ‘Hichki’ and Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Aiyaary’ were launched by the cast in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rani makes rare appearance for Hichki, Sidharth, Manoj, others present Aiyaary

Will Smith hosted a premiere of his Netflix film ‘Bright’ in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia, Pooja, Rakul in attendance as Will Smith hosts Bright premiere in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were among those who were the audience at their children's annual day function in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars and star kids galore at school's annual day function

Several Bollywood stars were present at the last rites of actor-filmmaker-writer Neeraj Vora, who passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars bid adieu to Neeraj Vora as actor-filmmaker makes final journey

Bollywood actors were snapped at separate book launches in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Day of book launches: Salman, Katrina, Kangana do the honours for celebrities

The members of the Pataudi family came together to launch the book of Soha Ali Khan in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Famous family comes together to launch 'moderately famous' book

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham