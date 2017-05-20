The Asian Age | News



US: 20-year-old Indian-origin student found dead after being missing for a week

PTI
Published : May 20, 2017, 12:45 pm IST
Updated : May 20, 2017, 12:49 pm IST

Police said the circumstances of Narasipura’s death are still under investigation, but no foul play is suspected.

Cornell University Police confirmed Narasipura’s identity (Photo: Facebook)
New York: A 20-year-old Indian-origin Cornell University student was found dead here after going missing this week.

Aalaap Narasipura, a senior electrical engineering student at Cornell's College of Engineering was reported missing since Wednesday.

Cornell University Police, working with the New York State Police, the Ithaca Police Department and the Ithaca Fire Department, recovered his body on Friday from Fall Creek, a short distance upstream from Ithaca Falls.

Cornell University Police confirmed Narasipura’s identity. Police said the circumstances of Narasipura’s death are still under investigation, but no foul play is suspected.

No other information is available at this time. Police had searched gorges and adjacent natural areas in Ithaca. Earlier authorities had issued an advisory describing Narasipura as a dark-skinned male, 5-feet-9 inches tall.

He was last seen in the early morning of May 17 on Cornell's campus, and was wearing shorts and a flannel shirt with bright blue socks and leather sandals. Vice President for Student and Campus Life Ryan Lombardi expressed "profound sadness" at the death of Narasipura.

He described Narasipura as an "ambitious student" who was scheduled to graduate early this December.

"He was active on the Ultimate Frisbee team, enjoyed taking photos, and planned to continue at Cornell to pursue a Master of Engineering degree," he said in a statement.

