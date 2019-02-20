Wednesday, Feb 20, 2019 | Last Update : 12:04 PM IST

Calling Pulwama a 'horrible situation', Trump asks India, Pak to get along

Published : Feb 20, 2019, 9:42 am IST
Updated : Feb 20, 2019, 10:34 am IST

In earlier statements US have asked Pak to immediately take action against JeM and its leaders and end support to terrorist safe haven.

Trump told reporters that the February 14 attack has led to escalation of tension between India and Pakistan and it would be 'wonderful' if the two South Asia neighbours get along. (Photo: AP)
 Trump told reporters that the February 14 attack has led to escalation of tension between India and Pakistan and it would be 'wonderful' if the two South Asia neighbours get along. (Photo: AP)

Washington: US President Donald Trump Tuesday described as a "horrible situation" the Pulwama terrorist attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed, in which 40 Indian paramilitary personnel were killed, and said he was getting reports on it and would issue a statement. 

The February 14 attack has led to an escalation of tension between India and Pakistan and Trump told reporters at the Oval Office of White House that it would be "wonderful" if the two South Asia neighbors get along. 

"I have watched. I have got a lot of reports on it. We will have a comment (on it) at an appropriate time. It would be wonderful if they (India and Pakistan) get along," he said in response to a question.

"That (the terrorist attack) was a horrible situation. We are getting reports. We will have a statement to put out," Trump said. 

Following the terrorist attack, his National Security Advisor, John Bolton, has supported India's right to self-defense. 

Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, Bolton, and the White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders in separate statements have asked Pakistan to immediately take action against the JeM and its leaders and end support to the terrorist safe haven. 

The security personnel were killed when a JeM terrorist rammed an explosive-laden car into a vehicle carrying them.

