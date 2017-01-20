The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 20, 2017 | Last Update : 09:06 AM IST

World, Americas

White House denies clemency for Indian activist Peltier

AP
Published : Jan 20, 2017, 8:21 am IST
Updated : Jan 20, 2017, 8:21 am IST

Peltier’s supporters consider their clemency request to Obama as their last chance for winning his freedom.

American Indian activist Leonard Peltier attorney, Martin Garbus, says they received a letter from the White House on Wednesday saying their application to commute his sentence to the 40 years he’s already served has been denied.(Photo: AP)
 American Indian activist Leonard Peltier attorney, Martin Garbus, says they received a letter from the White House on Wednesday saying their application to commute his sentence to the 40 years he’s already served has been denied.(Photo: AP)

Minneapolis: President Barack Obama has denied a clemency request by American Indian activist Leonard Peltier, who has spent most of his life in prison in the killing of two FBI agents in South Dakota in 1975, Peltier’s attorney said on Thursday.

His attorney, Martin Garbus, said they received a letter from the White House on Wednesday night saying their application to commute his sentence to the 40 years he’s already served has been denied.

“He understands that this is a death sentence,” Garbus said. “He’s in very bad physical condition. (President-elect Donald) Trump is not going to grant him clemency.”

Peltier’s supporters say he was wrongly convicted in the killings of FBI agents Jack Coler and Ronald Williams during a shootout on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. He has exhausted his appeals and his parole requests have been denied. Peltier’s supporters consider their clemency request to Obama as their last chance for winning his freedom.

The FBI maintains he’s guilty and was properly sentenced to two consecutive life terms.

Peltier, 72, is incarcerated at the federal prison is Coleman, Florida. He was active in the American Indian Movement, which grabbed headlines in 1973 when it took over the village of Wounded Knee on the reservation, leading to a 71-day standoff with federal agents. Tensions between AIM and the government remained high for years, providing the backdrop for the fatal confrontation in which both agents were shot in the head at close range.

Amnesty International, which considers Peltier a political prisoner, issued a statement saying Obama’s decision means Peltier may die in prison.

“The families of the FBI agents who were killed during the 1975 confrontation between the FBI and American Indian Movement (AIM) members have a right to justice, but justice will not be served by Peltier’s continued imprisonment,” said Margaret Huang, executive director of Amnesty International USA.

But former FBI agent Ed Woods, who has long campaigned to keep Peltier imprisoned, issued a statement thanking the president.

“We are collectively grateful, and humbled, that you chose not to grant commutation to Leonard Peltier,” Woods said. “His brutal attack and murder of two young FBI Agents and his remorseless public statements support that justice should continue as he serves the remainder of his lawful conviction and sentence.”

Tags: hotel rigopiano, italy avalanche, farindola, italy earthquake, italy snow

MOST POPULAR

1

Images of new Rs 500 notes fading in one wash surface

2

Man gets second degree burns after e-cigarette explosion

3

Watch: Baba Ramdev beats Olympic medallist in a wrestling bout

4

In my head, Vin and I are together: Deepika opens up about her chemistry on Ellen's show

5

Karan Johar admits cheating on his show Koffee with Karan

more

Editors' Picks

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

The girls reached Serbia after a gruelling journey that was stretched close to 24 hours due to cancellation of flights following snowstorms. (Photo: AP)

Stranded, without luggage but women boxers still pack a punch

Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

'Open to joining AIADMK': Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa announces political debut

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Hrithik celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and his close friends and relatives were snapped by shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik turns a year older with a bash for close ones

Two prayer meets in memory of Om Puri was held in Mumbai on Monday where numerous celebrties were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs pay respects to Om Puri at prayer meets

Priyanka Chopra, Dev Patel, Natalie Portman, John Trovolta and other stars were seen at the Golden Globe Awards held in Los Angeles late Sunday. (Photo: HFPA)

Celebs come out in their stylish best for Golden Globes

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Esha Gupta walked the ramp for Archana Kochhar's fashion show which was a part of a social initiative. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Alia, Esha dazzle on the ramp

Om Puri breathed his last on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home. We trace his journey in the film industry through these pictures.

A look at some of the most notable moments of Om Puri's life and career

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham