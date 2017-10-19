The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 19, 2017 | Last Update : 04:33 PM IST

World, Americas

Ahead of her visit to India, Ivanka Trump wishes India Happy Diwali

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Oct 19, 2017, 3:02 pm IST
Updated : Oct 19, 2017, 3:03 pm IST

‘Wishing Hindus, Sikhs and Jains around the world a joyful Diwali,' Ivanka tweeted

Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, who last year celebrated Diwali in a temple sent in her greetings by a tweet and said she was looking forward to her visit to India in November. (Photo: AP)
 Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, who last year celebrated Diwali in a temple sent in her greetings by a tweet and said she was looking forward to her visit to India in November. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, who last year celebrated Diwali in a temple sent in her greetings by a tweet and said she was looking forward to her visit to India in November to participate in the Global Entrepreneurship Summit.

"Wishing Hindus, Sikhs and Jains around the world a joyful Diwali. Saal Mubarak to all! Looking forward to my visit to India for GES2017," Ivanka tweeted along with a picture of President Trump celebrating festival of lights in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday.

Trump had hailed the extraordinary contributions of Indian-Americans to science, medicine, business and education in the country as he celebrated his first Diwali at the White House.

"You have made extraordinary contributions to art, science, medicine, business and education. America is especially thankful for its many Indian-American citizens who serve bravely in our armed forces and as first responders in communities throughout our great land," he said.

"Today, we proudly celebrate this holiday in The People’s House. In so doing, we reaffirm that Indian-Americans and Hindu-Americans are truly cherished, treasured and beloved members of our great American family," Trump added.

Read: Donald Trump hails Indian-Americans, celebrates Diwali at White House

He had been joined by senior Indian-American members of his administration including Nikki Haley, his Ambassador to the United Nations and Seema Verma Administrator, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

In his address, Trump said Indian-American neighbours and friends have made incredible contributions to the US and to the world.

Diwali, he said, is one of the most important celebrations in the Hindu religion.

On Wednesday, US Vice President Mike Pence, along with several other lawmakers have sent their Diwali greetings to Indian-Americans and those celebrating the festival of lights across the globe. "Happy Diwali to those celebrating with friends and family," Pence said in a tweet.

"May we all strive for peace, prosperity and the triumph of light over darkness," said the US Vice President.

Tweeting "Happy Diwali" to all those who celebrate, Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said the Festival of Lights has always been special for her. "May the light guide your path," she said in another tweet.

Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen wished her friends in Southern Florida celebrating the Festival of Lights a very Happy Diwali.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio sent his Diwali greetings.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson started his major India policy speech by sending Diwali greetings to all friends in the US, India and around the world celebrating the Festival of Lights.

"Generally, fireworks accompany that. I don't need any fireworks; I'm getting too many fireworks around me already. So we'll forgo the fireworks," he said, amidst laughter from a Washington audience.

The tradition of Diwali celebration at the White House was first started by President George Bush.

Tags: ivanka trump, donald trump, mike pence, diwali
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

How to take iPhone 8-like dual-cam Portrait photos with any smartphone?

2

It's very normal for a boy and girl to hang out: Mahira on pictures with Ranbir

3

10.or G (4 GB) Review: Should Xiaomi Be Worried?

4

Yuvraj Singh, mother booked for domestic violence by sister-in-law

5

Here are tips for you to take care of your pet dog this Diwali

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham