The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 19, 2017 | Last Update : 09:21 AM IST

World, Americas

Indians to be affected as Trump signs executive order restricting H-1B visas

PTI
Published : Apr 19, 2017, 9:14 am IST
Updated : Apr 19, 2017, 9:13 am IST

He said the order sets in motion the first steps to initiate ‘long-overdue’ reforms to end ‘visa abuses’.

Trump signed the order targeting the programme popular with Indian technology professionals at the Kenosha, Wisconsin headquarters of tool maker Snap-on Inc on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)
 Trump signed the order targeting the programme popular with Indian technology professionals at the Kenosha, Wisconsin headquarters of tool maker Snap-on Inc on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)

Washington: US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that calls for a review of the H-1B visa programme, saying they should never be used to replace
American workers and must be given to the most skilled and highest paid applicants.

Trump signed the order targeting the programme popular with Indian technology professionals at the Kenosha, Wisconsin headquarters of tool maker Snap-on Inc on Tuesday.

"Right now, widespread abuse in our immigration system is allowing American workers of all backgrounds to be replaced by workers brought in from other countries to fill the same job for, sometimes, less pay. This will stop," Trump told an enthusiastic audience in Wisconsin before signing the executive order.

He said the order sets in motion the first steps to initiate "long-overdue" reforms to end "visa abuses". "Right now, H-1B visas are awarded in a totally random lottery, and that's wrong. Instead, they should be given to the most skilled and highest-paid applicants, and they should never, ever be used to replace Americans. No one can compete with American workers when they're given a fair and level playing field, which has not happened for decades," Trump said.

He said his administration is going to enforce 'Hire American' rules that are designed to protect jobs and wages of workers in the United States.

"We believe jobs must be offered to American workers first. Does that make sense?" he said. The executive order also declares that American projects should be made with American goods.

"No longer are we going to allow foreign countries to cheat our producers and our workers out of federal contracts. Everyone in my administration will be expected to enforce every last Buy American provision on behalf of the American worker, and we are going to investigate every single trade deal that undermines these provisions," he said.

According to the executive order signed by Trump, the Secretary of State, the Attorney General, the Secretary of Labour, and the Secretary of Homeland Security shall suggest reforms to help ensure that H-1B visas are awarded to the most-skilled or highest-paid petition beneficiaries.

In a statement, the White House said H-1B visas are supposed to bring the highest skilled and paid labour to the United States. But according to studies, 80 per cent of the approved applications were for the two lowest wage levels allowed. "Currently, companies routinely abuse the H-1B visa programme by replacing American workers with lower paid foreign workers," it said.

Reforming the H-1B visa system was one of the major election promises of Trump. As per several US reports, a majority of the H-1B visas every year is grabbed by Indian IT professionals.

India accounts for the highest pool of qualified IT professionals, whose services go a long way in making American companies globally competitive.

As mandated by the Congress, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) every year issued 65,000 H-1B visas and another 20,000 to those applicants having masters and higher degrees from a US educational institution.

This month USCIS received 199,000 H-1B visa petitions; as a result the federal agency had to resort to a computerised draw of lots to decide the fate of successful applicant.

Tags: donald trump, h1-b visa, indian it professtionals
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Get ready for a VR obsessed Facebook on your smartphone

2

US man dies 'peacefully' after ex-wife tells Trump impeached

3

Indian tourists can visit Russia’s far east without visas

4

Shraddha-Farhan going the Katrina way to keep their meeting a secret affair?

5

Alphabet Inc takes a different approach to the smartwatch

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham