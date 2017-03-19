The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 19, 2017 | Last Update : 12:21 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha have taken India close to Australia’s first-innings total of 451. (Photo: AP) Live, India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 4: Pujara's second 150-plus knock takes India to 435/6 at lunch
 
World, Americas

US: Man sends epileptic reporter seizure-triggering tweet for anti-Trump remarks, arrested

AFP
Published : Mar 19, 2017, 11:09 am IST
Updated : Mar 19, 2017, 11:06 am IST

Authorities also found an altered Wikipedia page that showed a fake obituary for Eichenwald with a death date of December 16.

Kurt Eichenwald (Photo: Facebook)
 Kurt Eichenwald (Photo: Facebook)

Washington DC: A Maryland man has been arrested on federal charges that he intentionally used an animated tweet to trigger an epileptic seizure in a Newsweek reporter who had been critical of President Donald Trump.

The reporter, Kurt Eichenwald, was at his home office in Dallas on December 15 when he clicked on a Twitter message sent him by a man using the pseudonym "@jew_goldstein." A blinding strobe light began flashing on his screen, sending Eichenwald -- who has openly discussed his epilepsy -- into a seizure. His wife found him on the floor.

The Justice Department said yesterday that it had arrested John R Rivello, 29, of Salisbury, Maryland, on a criminal complaint from Texas charging him with cyberstalking with the intent to kill or cause bodily harm. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

An affidavit filed with the complaint said that a search of Rivello's Twitter account showed he had sent other messages about Eichenwald saying "I know he has epilepsy" and "I hope this sends him into a seizure."

The authorities also found an altered Wikipedia page in Rivello's iCloud account that showed a fake obituary for Eichenwald with a death date of December 16.

Eichenwald's lawyer Steven Lieberman said the use of a strobe light against a known epileptic was "no different than a bomb sent in the mail or anthrax sent in an envelope," according to The New York Times, where Eichenwald spent years as an investigative reporter.

That made the incident different from other cyber stalking cases, where the intent is to cause psychological – not explicitly physical -- harm.

Eichenwald, 55, has some 319,000 Twitter followers. He had been critical of Trump throughout the presidential campaign last year.

When his wife found him on the floor on December 15, she first called 911, and then alerted the authorities to the message from "@jew_goldstein."

Eichenwald was incapacitated for days, lost feeling in one hand, and had trouble speaking for weeks, his lawyer told The Times.

Since the attack, Eichenwald said, 40 more accounts have sent him strobe lights. He has passed their information to the FBI.

Tags: washington dc, kurt eichenwald, donald trump, epilepsy
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Planning to quit smoking, drinking for kids: Shah Rukh Khan

2

MS Dhoni files complaint against stolen mobile phones in hotel fire

3

Video: After sets put on fire in Kolhapur, now Bhansali's effigy burnt in Mumbai

4

A R Rahman takes SRK's Swades reference to highlight racism during Dubai gig

5

UK: 11-year-old girl set to become Britain's youngest mother, says report

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Chef Misuki Moriyasu uses salads to make her cakes for people who like to eat healthy. (Photo:Instagram/vegedecosalad)

Japanese chef creates colourful salad cakes for healthy eaters

Valencia celebrates the ancient

Spaniards revel in the "Las Fallas" fiesta

British artist Aravis Dolmenna has a very unconventional technique when it comes to creating her art. She makes use of random objects that she finds around the house for her beautiful creations. (Photo: Instagram/ @aravisdolmenna)

Everyday objects that are beautifully blended with art

The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther (Photo: AP)

Jews in Israel, New York celebrate freedom on Purim

(Photo: AP)

Celebrating colours of unity on Holi across borders

Creative photographer Mitchel Wu takes inspiration from toys and Toy story movie characters to create interesting situations from everyday life.(Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Los Angeles-based artist recreates situations using Toy Story characters

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham